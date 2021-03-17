Global SCARA Robots Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

Latest market research report on Global SCARA Robots Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional SCARA Robots market.

The SCARA robots market for assembling applications accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The market is witnessing a high demand for SCARA robots in the assembly segment since the precision arm of SCARA robots can significantly reduce assembly times, increase production speed, and improve the quality of work.The electronics and electrical industry was the major end-user of the SCARA robots market and accounted for the majority market share during 2017. The increasing number of investments in both greenfield and brownfield projects is responsible for the growth of the electronics industry, which, in turn, will boost the requirement for SCARA robots that are used to test the product and ensure their accuracy. As a result, this industry will continue to dominate the market during the next few years well.

Selective Complaint Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) is a parallel-axis jointed robot, which is rigid at Z-axes or vertical scale. This robot can move horizontally with its joint elbow, and function like a human arm. SCARA robots are very useful for high-precision, high-speed operations, and confined workspaces.

Competitive Companies

The SCARA Robots market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:

Motoman

Epson Robots

Wittman

Fanuc

Sensodrive

Wachter

Comau

ABB

Omron Adept Technologies

Googol Technology

Janome

Yamaha Robotics

Toshiba Machine

Asic Robotics

Staubli Robotics

Hirat

SCARA Robots Market: Application Outlook

Electronics and Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Plastic and Rubber Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Metal Industry

Other

Type Synopsis:

Single Arm SCARA

Dual Arm SCARA

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of SCARA Robots Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of SCARA Robots Market by Types

4 Segmentation of SCARA Robots Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of SCARA Robots Market in Major Countries

7 North America SCARA Robots Landscape Analysis

8 Europe SCARA Robots Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific SCARA Robots Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa SCARA Robots Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global SCARA Robots market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

SCARA Robots Market Intended Audience:

– SCARA Robots manufacturers

– SCARA Robots traders, distributors, and suppliers

– SCARA Robots industry associations

– Product managers, SCARA Robots industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

