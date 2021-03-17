Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market.
First, the non-woven abrasive locking discs industry is concentrated, top 10 companies takes nearly 63% share of global market. Saint-Gobain and 3M are the leading players in this industry which takes more than 29% of global production. The global production of non-woven abrasive locking discs was 31.23 million pieces in 2011 and it reached 39.22 million pieces in 2015. The CAGR is about 5.86%.Second, Europe and USA are the main production base of non-woven abrasive locking discs. They each takes 47.55% and 34.98% of total production market share in 2015. China take 2.47% and Japan take 3.60% production market share in 2015.Third, the world consumption value of non-woven abrasive locking discs in 2015 is about 84.90 million USD. Europe and USA are the largest consumption region of non-woven abrasive locking discs in 2015 by volume. The consumption of non-woven abrasive locking discs in Europe in 2015 is 13.10 million pieces. It is about 33.40% of total consumption market. The USA consumed about 23.30% of total consumption market share. China and Japan each consumed 13.21% and 10.15% of total consumption market share.
Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs is a kind of disc sandpaper with non-woven fabric substrate used in polishing process.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs include:
3M
PFERD
Osborn
Zhengzhou KINGSHARK Abrasives
Mirka
The LBA Innovation Way
ARC Abrasives
Klingspor
Bibielle
Dewalt
SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
Hermes Abrasives
Saint-Gobain
Ampol
Nihon Kenshi
Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs End-users:
Automotive
Furniture
Machinery
Electronics
Other
Global Non-Woven Abrasive Locking Discs market: Type segments
Quick Change Type
Arbor Hole Type
Others
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
