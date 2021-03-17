Global Neopentyl Glycol Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2027 – BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chem

Market Overview

The neopentyl glycol market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on neopentyl glycol market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing use in manufacturing lubricants for automotive and aircraft engines is escalating the growth of neopentyl glycol market.

Neopentyl glycol which is also called dimethylolpropan is a hydroscopic crystalline organic chemical compound. It is colorless-to-white in color. Neopentyl glycol is industrially synthesized by the aldol reaction of formaldehyde and isobutyraldehyde, resulting in formation of intermediate hydroxypivaldehyde. This can be converted to neopentyl glycol with the help of catalytic hydrogenation of aldehyde group to an alcohol group.

The increasing industrialization and urbanization especially in developing nations and rise in demand for fabric softeners, plasticizers, pesticides and pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the neopentyl glycol market. The high resistance to oxidation, non-polar chemical nature, increasing demand from automotive, transportation and building and construction sectors and expansion of paints and oil coatings accelerate the neopentyl glycol market growth. The high utilization of as an intermediate in manufacturing of numerous chemical products, housing subsidies along with socio-economic development by the regional governments and increasing necessity for advanced adhesives & sealants with easy usability and low VOC content influence the neopentyl glycol market. The shifting trends in the preparation of chemicals using organic compounds, adoption of advanced industrial synthesis such as green catalytic process and adoption of advanced industrial synthesis further boosts the neopentyl glycol market. Additionally, raw material supply dynamics, stringent government regulations concerning VOC emissions and use in numerous commercial and industrial applications positively affect the neopentyl glycol market. Furthermore, product innovations and the production of organic chemicals used in agrochemicals, skincare and pharmaceutical application industries extend profitable opportunities to the neopentyl glycol market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the threat of substitution by availability of cheaper alternative such as ethylene glycol is expected to obstruct the neopentyl glycol market growth. The negative impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing industries is projected to challenge the neopentyl glycol market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Neopentyl Glycol Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Neopentyl Glycol Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Neopentyl Glycol Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in neopentyl glycol market report are BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chem, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., OQ Chemicals GmbH, Perstorp, Wanhua, Celanese Corporation, Polioli S.p.A., Oleon NV., shenjiang, NYU Tandon, AKEE GROUP, Guanhua Chemical, KNAGTEWEIYE, Xinhua Pharm, Jinan IFT Science & Technology, Zouping Fenlian Biotech Co.,Ltd, Eastar Holding Group Company Limited among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the neopentyl glycol market because of the manufacturer’s inclination towards producing environment-friendly powder coatings with low emission of VOC’s, increased production and the high-quality NPG demand in China and rest of the region. Middle East and Africa is expected to witness significant growth in investments in the construction sector, rapid growth in automotive production and domestic appliances sector and increasing number of expatriates in the region.

Global Neopentyl Glycol Market Scope and Market Size

The neopentyl glycol market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use industries. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the neopentyl glycol market is segmented into flake, molten and slurry.

On the basis of application, the neopentyl glycol market is segmented into coatings, adhesives and sealants and insulation.

On the basis of end-use industries, the neopentyl glycol market is segmented into paints, automotive, construction, chemicals, plastics and textiles.

Based on regions, the Neopentyl Glycol Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

