Global Luxury Underwear Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
Latest market research report on Global Luxury Underwear Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Luxury Underwear market.
Major trends in the luxury underwear market are increased the adoption rate of functional underwear, consistent investment in branding and marketing and a surge in acquisitions and mergers.
Underwear are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer.
Leading Company for Driving Market Growth
The global Luxury Underwear market growth is also reliant on the development of active players in the industry, which are:
Fleur of England
Aubade
Victoria’s Secret
Lise Charmel
Bordelle
Carine Gilson
Pleasurements
La Senza
Myla
Kisskill
Agent Provocateur
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Men’s Underware
Women’s Underware
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Luxury Underwear Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Luxury Underwear Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Luxury Underwear Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Luxury Underwear Market in Major Countries
7 North America Luxury Underwear Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Luxury Underwear Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Luxury Underwear Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Luxury Underwear Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Luxury Underwear market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
In-depth Luxury Underwear Market Report: Intended Audience
Luxury Underwear manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Luxury Underwear
Luxury Underwear industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Luxury Underwear industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
