Global Hygiene Adhesives Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2027 – Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, H.B. Fuller Company

Market Overview

Rising awareness about the benefits and importance of maintaining hygiene and cleanliness will in turn lead to the rise in the hygiene adhesives market value. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hygiene adhesives market will witness a CAGR of 6.10% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Hygiene adhesive are the materials used in textile industries in the form of napkins, diapers, absorbent underwear, briefs and so on. These are non-toxic materials approved by FDA and can also be used in ECG electrodes, transdermal patches and by dental industry. In hygiene industry, transparency of adhesives is vital to the quality and success of the product.

Rising awareness to stay hygienic and clean, rising concerns for environmental protection and rising understanding on how to deal with the waste products has led to the multiplication in the demand for hygiene adhesives. Innovation in hygiene adhesive products and introduction of smart hygiene adhesives has shown more lucrative market growth opportunities. With the advent and growing adoption of adult diapers, the demand for hygiene adhesives has risen. Rising female population has led to the increased demand and supply of menstrual products. This in turn has directly and positively impacted the market. Rise in the personal disposable income is another key growth determinant.

Reluctance in the adoption of new age adhesives will pose a challenge to the market. High costs of certain hygiene adhesives will make the consumers hesitant to consume the same and will even force the manufacturers to not invest in this direction. Availability of cheaper substitutes in the market will pose a threat to the hygiene adhesives market. Stringent policies by the government on getting approvals coupled with the volatility in the prices of raw materials will further dampen down the hygiene adhesives market growth rate.

The Hygiene Adhesives Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Hygiene Adhesives Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Hygiene Adhesives Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the hygiene adhesives market report are Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, H.B. Fuller Company., Arkema, MORESCO Corporation, Lohmann-koester GmbH & Co. KG, Beardow Adams, ADTEK Consolidated Sdn. Bhd., COLQUÍMICA, Sav Holding S.p.A., Palmetto Adhesives., 3M, COPIND SRL., Sika AG, Abifor AG, Huntsman International LLC., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., ALFA Klebstoffe AG, Bostik, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG and Dow among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific is expected to project and witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of rising population, rising education level, rising awareness, rising availability and rising affordability of hygiene adhesive products. Rising initiatives to improve the women hygiene and personal safety has in turn also pushed the market in the upward direction. The growth in this region is mainly due to developing countries such as India, China, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Global Hygiene Adhesives Market Scope and Market Size

The hygiene adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product type, resin type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of product type, the hygiene adhesives market is segmented into woven and non-woven.

On the basis of resin type, the hygiene adhesives market is segmented into amorphous poly-alpha-olefin (APAO), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA), styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-ethylene-butadiene-styrene (SEBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS) and other resin types.

On the basis of application, the hygiene adhesives market is segmented into baby and infant care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, speciality or speciality care, medical products and other applications.

Based on regions, the Hygiene Adhesives Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Hygiene Adhesives Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Hygiene Adhesives Market growth.

