Global High Performance Additives Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2027 – 3M, Sika AG, Huntsman International LLC., Pidilite Industries Limited

Market Overview

High performance additives market will grow at a rate of 3.00% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing population and rapid urbanization is a vital factor driving the growth of high performance additives market.

Performance additives are defined as the chemicals which are added to the modern-day automotive gasoline and other propelling fuels to stabilize and elevate their octane level, decrease the propensity of pre-ignition, and allow for more power to be made from increased compression and advanced ignition timing. High-performance adhesives is extensively used in automation industry, construction industry, medical sector, transportation and aerospace & defence industry. High-performance adhesives are of light weight and this is the reason it is widely adopted in automotive industries for the manufacturing of vehicle light-weight.

Rise in the disposable income is leading to the hike in infrastructural activities which acts as the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising development of multipurpose additives, growing demand from industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastic, packaging, and automotive, and growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in the countries are the major factors among others driving the high performance additives market. Moreover, rising packaging applications in emerging markets, rising research and development activities in the market and increasing technological advancements and modernization in the production techniques will further create new opportunities for the high performance additives market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, rising volatility in the prices of raw materials and stringent environmental regulations are the major factors among others acting as restraints, while increasing labor cost in developed countries will further challenge the growth of high performance additives market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The High Performance Additives Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new High Performance Additives Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to High Performance Additives Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the high performance additives market report are 3M, Sika AG, Huntsman International LLC., Pidilite Industries Limited, H.B. Fuller Company., Bostik, Sika, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Anabond, Ashland, Delo Industrial Adhesives, LLC, Gougeon Brothers, Henkel, WEICON GmbH & Co.KG, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, Ashland Inc., Permabond LLC., Hernon Manufacturing, Inc., Master Bond Inc., LLC, Dymax Corporation, Uniseal Inc., Parson Adhesives, Inc., Loxeal S.r.l. P.IVA., MAPEI, Gurit and Parker Hannifin Corp among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific dominates the high performance additives market due to rising population and rapid urbanization and growing investments into the residential and commercial construction in this region. North America is the expected region in terms of growth in high performance additives market due to rising packaging applications in emerging markets and rising research and development activities in the market in this region.

Global High Performance Additives Market Scope and Market Size

High performance additives market is segmented on the basis of technology, type and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on technology, the high performance additives market is segmented into solvent-based, water-based, hot-melt high and other.

Based on type, the high performance additives market is segmented into plastic additives, rubber additives, paints and coatings additives, fuel additives, ink additives, leather additives, lubricant additives and adhesives and sealants additives.

The high performance additives market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into transportation, packaging, electronics, construction, medical and other.

Based on regions, the High Performance Additives Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

