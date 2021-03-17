Global Feed Vitamins Market: Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2027 – BASF SE, Adisseo, DSM, Lonza., Zhejiang Medicine Group Co

Market Overview

Increase in the adoption of pet animals along with the rise in innovation of animal feed products will lead to the rise in demand for feed vitamins. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the feed vitamins market will project a compound annual growth rate of 5.80% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. This signifies that the feed vitamins market value would climb up to USD 1.8 billion by the year 2028.

Like a balanced diet is essential for humans, so is it for animals. This is where the food vitamins assume their role. Deficiency of vitamins and minerals in animals can adversely affect their health and this would result in hosting many lifelong diseases in them. Feed vitamins are the food supplements that are fed to the farm animals with an aim to complete their balanced nutrition. Feed vitamins are given to the animals especially during rainy or dry seasons as they are unable to get the required amount of nutrition from the daily meals. Feed vitamins promote ingestion, absorption and assimilation of nutrients in the body of animals. These are fed to the animals to maintain their good health so as to get the best of the output in terms of milk, eggs among others.

Rising industrialization of livestock industry is a root cause for the increase in demand for feed vitamins across the glove. Rising vitamin deficiencies and diseases in animals coupled with the increasing awareness about the importance of looking after the health of livestock has also widened to scope of growth for the feed vitamins market. Rising population coupled with the rise in demand for meat and poultry products has resulted in creating lucrative growth opportunities for this market.

Competition of raw materials in the industries coupled with fluctuating prices of agricultural commodities will restrict the growth of feed vitamins market. Also, availability of low cost substitutes will slow down the growth rate mechanism for the feed vitamins market.

The Feed Vitamins Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Feed Vitamins Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Feed Vitamins Market.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the global feed vitamins market report are BASF SE, Adisseo, DSM, Lonza., Zhejiang Medicine Group Co., Ltd, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc. Atrium Innovations Inc., Nestlé, Vitafor Belgium, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited., Pharmavite, Kcomber,Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Glanbia PLC, Vitablend Nederland B.V., SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Farbest Brands., Watson Inc., Zagro., Rabar Animal Nutrition and BTSA BIOTECNOLOGÍAS APLICADAS SL among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Asia-Pacific is highly dependent upon agricultural sector. Agricultural sector contributes largely to the country’s GDP. This region thus, dominates the feed vitamins market because of growing demand for poultry products in the region and increasing urbanization in the region. The region is also expected to undergo the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rapid rise in the awareness of importance of a good livestock health.

Global Feed Vitamins Market Scope and Market Size

The feed vitamins market is segmented on the basis of type of vitamins, livestock, formulation and function. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type of vitamins, the feed vitamins market is segmented into vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E and vitamin K.

On the basis of livestock, the feed vitamins market is segmented into swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals and others.

On the basis of formulation, the feed vitamins market is segmented into dry, liquid and others.

The feed vitamins market can also be segmented on the basis of function into single functioned segment and multi-functioned segment.

Based on regions, the Feed Vitamins Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

