Global Artificial Intelligence In Medical Imaging Market Analysis,Emerging Trends, Region by COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2028||Key Players-BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,579.33 million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures drives the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.

Major competitors currently present in the market are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market in the Healthcare Industry

IMPACT ON SUPPLY

Due to COVID-19, most of the market supply has been disrupted. Lockdown imposed by many countries is why imports and exports for many markets have been slackened. Global artificial intelligence in the medical imaging market is highly fragmented. The major players have used various strategies such as, expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. A.I. based medical imaging products rely on the vast supply of medical case data to train the machine model, for that machine learning and deep learning is utilized. This is done to prepare its algorithms and find the patterns in the images and identify specific anatomical markers.

For instance: To find cracks in X-rays we need to first train the model by using training data collected from various databases, hospital data and surveillance among others. After that can provide the test data to machine which then provide us accurate results.

Through a severe analysis of patterns in a given digital image, the imaging algorithms can derive metrics and output that match the radiologist’s analyses, which can be useful for quick diagnosis.

Supply of this data is somewhat hampered due to COVID-19: Due to lockdown imposed globally, easy accessibility of hospital data cannot train the machine learning model and without that, artificial intelligence (A.I.) cannot be implemented. The supply chain for data is broken, but this is not entirely true, since most of the patient data is tore on cloud services or databases one could contact the officials and buy that data also, many websites such as Kaggle, github are the example which store data and freely accessible for anyone.

Better and increasing numbers of diagnostic procedures carried out is expected to drive the market growth and supply for new products.

Ability and accomplishment of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients are also expected to drive the market growth and concern for physical fitness wearable devices and increase the supply of A.I market.

North America and Europe dominates the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market due to rising technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and high disposable income in this region.

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, deployment type, application, clinical applications and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into deep learning, computer vision, NLP and others.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on deployment type, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound and molecular imaging.

Based on clinical application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into breast, lung, neurology, cardiovascular, liver, prostate, colon, musculoskeletal and others.

The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is also segmented on the basis of role of end-user into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and others.

