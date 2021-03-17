Functional Water Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2020-2027

The Functional Water Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Functional Water Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Functional water is a non-alcoholic and plant-based beverage that contains ingredients such as proteins, herbs, vitamins, minerals, and others that provide impressive health advantages. The functional water offers refreshment, taste, health & hydration, and multiple skin benefits. Besides, it helps boost energy and improve immunity.

Top Key Players:- Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, HindWater, New York Spring Water, Glanbia plc, SIPA, Herbal Water

Consumers’ shift from aerated & alcoholic beverages towards healthy drinks and the rising demand for plant-based products are the vital factors expected to drive the functional water market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand for fortified food & beverages among the populace is expected to increase the demand for functional water in the coming years, thereby creating ample opportunities for functional water manufacturers. However, the increase in PET bottles’ price used in packaging functional water is likely to hinder the market growth.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Functional Water industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global functional water market is segmented into ingredients and distribution channel. By ingredients, the functional water market is classified into Vitamins & Minerals, Proteins, Others. By distribution channel, the functional water market is classified into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Functional Water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Functional Water market in these regions.

