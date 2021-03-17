Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market 2021 – 2025: Living Homes; Connect Homes; Stillwater Dwellings; Method Homes

The Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offer a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market are expected to grow from $732.56 billion in 2020 to $819.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1062.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Top Key Players in the Global Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market: Living Homes; Connect Homes; Stillwater Dwellings; Method Homes; Sander Architects

North America was the largest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors market.

Contractors are offering building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) glazing technology for the generation of electricity. A BIPV system consists of solar cells or modules that are integrated into building elements or material as part of the building structure. Traditionally used photovoltaic systems are found on rooftops which have small surface areas. Whereas BIPV photovoltaic cells are integrated directly into cladding materials, shingles or windows enabling almost any building component including the roof, facade, windows, canopies or balcony railings to generate solar electricity. Thus, BIPV installed buildings can self-generate a larger portion of their electricity from a free and clean energy source. AGC Inc., Avenston Group, BELECTRIC, BiPVco and Canadian Solar are examples of companies working on building-integrated photovoltaic.

Health and safety issues have always been a major concern in the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor industry. Construction activities always face worker safety issues with them working at height, working in confined spaces, working underground and close proximity to falling materials, handling load manually, handling hazardous substances, using plant and equipment, fire and exposure to live cables. The American construction industry comprises 6% of the US workers, but witness around 20% the fatalities, largest number of fatalities compared to any other industry. Inadequate safety and health measures has a negative impact on both the foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor and built environments resulting in fatalities, injuries and diseases.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Excavation And Demolition; Roofing; Concrete Work; Water Well Drilling

2) By Application: Residential Building Construction; Nonresidential Building Construction; Others

3) By Service Provider: Large Chain Companies; Independent Contractors

4) By Mode: Online; Offline

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

