Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market industry is expected to reach US$ 6.53 Bn in 2027

March 17, 2021


Semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 4.92 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6.53 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 2.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The integration of electronics in the automotive industry is fueling the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Moreover, the rising demand for semiconductor in advanced automation, artificial intelligence, and IoT based applications is anticipated to boost semiconductor manufacturing equipment market growth in the forecast period. Potentially, the automotive and industrial sectors present more substantial opportunities as compared to other industries due to the volumetric implementations of semiconductors and subsequently drive the demands for semiconductor manufacturing equipment

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market are

  • Advantest Corporation
  • Applied Materials, Inc.
  • ASML Holding N.V.
  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
  • KLA Corporation
  • Lam Research Corporation
  • Rudolph Technologies, Inc.
  • Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

EUROPE SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Equipment Type

  • Wafer Manufacturing Equipment
  • Assembly & Packaging Equipment
  • Test Equipment
  • Others

By End-Use

  • Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry
  • Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing
  • Test Home

By Dimension

  • 2D
  • 5D
  • 3D

By Country

  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy

In terms of type, the rotary Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

What questions does the Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

  • How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future
  • Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period
  • How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently
  • How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

