Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market Rapid Developments Knocking to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2027.

Europe Automotive Semiconductor is expected to grow from US$ 9,257.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 17,613.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.6% from the year 2018 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. APAC has become one of the largest aviation markets, with air passenger count in billions every year. Over 100 million new passengers are anticipated to reach in the coming years. The rising number of air passengers has led to increase in the number of aircraft flights every day;

Continuous Partnership of Automotive OEMs with Semiconductor Manufacturers is fueling the Europe automotive semiconductor market. The automotive industry across the globe are constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components in order to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the semiconductor market in automotive industry

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market are

  • NVidia Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Rohm Semiconductor
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Robert Bosch Gmbh
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation
  • STMicroelectronics N.V.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Components

  • Optical Devices
  • Sensors & Actuators
  • LED
  • Image Sensor
  • Position Sensor
  • Temperature Sensor
  • Pressure Sensor
  • Others
  • Memory
  • DRAM
  • Flash
  • Microcontrollers
  • Analog ICs
  • Logic and Discrete Power Devices

 By Application

  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
  • Body Electronics
  • Infotainment
  • Powertrain
  • Safety Systems

 By Application

  • Passenger Cars
  • Lightweight Commercial Vehicle
  • Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

By Country

  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia

