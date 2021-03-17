ECG Devices Market Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

ECG Devices Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global ECG devices market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of medical devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases as well as new players planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global ECG devices market with respect to the leading segments based on technology, end-user, and region.

The global ECG devices market has been segmented based on technology, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market has been classified into resting ECG systems, Holter monitoring, stress ECG systems, event monitoring, and mobile cardiac telemetry. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others, which includes home settings and academic and research institutes.

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increase in incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global ECG devices market and could influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global ECG devices market.

In terms of region, the global ECG devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global ECG devices market.

Major players operating in the global ECG devices market are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, BioTelemetry Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, and Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems, Inc.). These players exhibit significant geographical outreach, with presence in multiple ECG devices segments. Other prominent players in the global ECG devices market include Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd, Mindray Medical International Limited, and CompuMed Inc.

