Digital Textile Printing Machine Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Digital Textile Printing Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 – 2024,”the global digital textile printing machine market size was $647 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $1248 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The direct-to-fabric segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Digital textile printing machine is a mechanical machine that prints graphics or designs directly on the fabric using computer software and inkjet technology. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the increase in demand for fast and short run products, rise in sales of clothing and homecare products through e-commerce, and growth in its applicability in the lifestyle, promotional, and advertisement products. In addition, huge benefits offered by the machines and increased awareness about eco-friendly products are expected to propel the market growth. However, enduring competition from traditional textile printing machines pose a threat to the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43242

Rise in disposable income, lifestyle changes, technological advancements, and upsurge in consciousness towards fashion & benefits offered by digital textile printing globally drive the digital textile printing machine market growth. The key players have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and others to stimulate their businesses in the global digital textile printing machine market. For instance, EFI acquired Reggiani Macchine to provide advanced digital printing technology with a wide variety of product portfolio. However, harmful effects associated with the use of digital textile printers impede the market growth. On the contrary, high speed of textile printing machines and high productivity are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players in the digital textile printing machine industry.

Based on process type, the direct-to-fabric segment is projected to dominate the global digital textile printing machine market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, high speed, and high color gamut. Based on application, clothing & apparel has the largest market share in the digital textile printing machine market during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to grow because of the new varying fashion trends, and increased demand for branded clothing by consumers. Furthermore, others in the application segment such as industrial furnishing, corporate furnishing, and packaging in the application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for automotive textiles, packaging of products, corporate furnishing, and event management shows.

Key Findings of the Digital Textile Printing Machine Market:

By process type, the direct-to-fabric segment dominated the market in 2017, in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the digital textile printing machine market forecast period.

The clothing & apparel segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is estimated to grow at the growth rate of 8.9%.

In 2017, Europe was the dominant region in terms of revenue; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market.

Italy accounted for more than one-fourth of the Europe digital textile printing machine market share in 2017.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43242

The key players in this market adopted product launch, partnership, and expansion as their key strategies to meet the change in consumer demands. Furthermore, they launched energy-effective digital textile printing machines of different sizes to strengthen their market position. The key players profiled in this report are Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson, SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company