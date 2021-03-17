COVID-19 Impact on Brand Licensing Market Soar at 4.9% CAGR to 2026 | The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp

Global Brand Licensing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Licensing means renting or leasing of an intangible asset. It is a process of creating and managing contracts between the owner of a brand and a company or individual who wants to use the brand in association with a product, for an agreed period of time, within an agreed territory. Licensing is used by brand owners to extend a trademark or character onto products of a completely different nature.

In a brand licensing transaction, an artist, designer, trademark owner or celebrity (the “licensor”) grants a license to a manufacturer or retailer (the “licensee”) to manufacture and sell articles of merchandise which use the property that is the subject of the license, in exchange for a royalty from sales of those articles of merchandise. Typical licensed properties include artwork, characters, trademarks, celebrity names and likenesses, and book and movie titles. Licensed merchandise may include clothing, greeting cards, toys, games, housewares, jewelry, dinnerware, cosmetics and collectibles.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Brand Licensing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Brand Licensing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 300370 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Brand Licensing market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 363230 million by 2025.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013903005/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: The Walt Disney Company, Meredith Corporation, PVH Corp., Iconix Brand Group, Authentic Brands Group, Universal Brand Development, Nickelodeon, Major League Baseball, IMG College (Collegiate Licensing Company), Sanrio, Sequential Brands Group, Westinghouse, General Motors, National Basketball Association, Electrolux, National Football League, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, The Pok?mon Company International, Procter & Gamble, Ferrari, Ralph Lauren, Mattel, Ford Motor Company, BBC Worldwide, The Hershey Company, Stanley Black & Decker, PGA Tour, National Hockey League, Sunkist Growers, WWE

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Brand Licensing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Apparels

Toys

Accessories

Home Decoration

Software or Video Games

Food and Beverage

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Entertainment

Corporate Trademarks or Brand

Fashion

Sports

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013903005/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Brand Licensing market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Brand Licensing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Brand Licensing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brand Licensing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Brand Licensing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Brand Licensing by Players

4 Brand Licensing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Brand Licensing Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 The Walt Disney Company

11.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Company Information

11.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Brand Licensing Product Offered

11.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Brand Licensing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Main Business Overview

11.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Latest Developments

11.2 Meredith Corporation

11.2.1 Meredith Corporation Company Information

11.2.2 Meredith Corporation Brand Licensing Product Offered

11.2.3 Meredith Corporation Brand Licensing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Meredith Corporation Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Meredith Corporation Latest Developments

11.3 PVH Corp.

11.3.1 PVH Corp. Company Information

11.3.2 PVH Corp. Brand Licensing Product Offered

11.3.3 PVH Corp. Brand Licensing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 PVH Corp. Main Business Overview

11.3.5 PVH Corp. Latest Developments

11.4 Iconix Brand Group

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013903005/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.