Computer Hardware Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -HP; Apple; IBM

The Global Computer Hardware Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global computer hardware market is expected to grow from $862.93 billion in 2020 to $944.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1178.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Top Key Players in the Global Computer Hardware Market: HP; Apple; IBM

Market Overview:

North America was the largest region in the global computer hardware market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global computer hardware market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computer hardware market.

Many technology companies are introducing tablets to replace laptop computers. Portability, ability to connect to 3G and 4G networks, and the light weight of these devices are the major reasons for individuals increasingly opting for tablets. According to a Nielsen study less than one-third of tablet owners surveyed indicated that their desktop usage will be limited or not at all. This decreasing usage of desktop computers is encouraging computer hardware manufacturers to design and produce tablet computers.

Electrical and electronic waste (e-waste) is currently the largest growing waste stream and rising regulations regarding its recycle and disposal are likely to hinder the growth of the computer hardware market. E-waste is hazardous and expensive to treat in an environmentally sound manner, and there is a general lack of standardized legislation or enforcement regarding e-waste. Close to 50 million tons of e-waste is generated globally every year and this e-waste is generally discarded in the general waste stream. Within these regions, e-waste is recycled using rudimentary techniques. E-waste has adverse environmental and health implications, for example, e-waste represents only 2% of solid waste in landfill globally but it accounts for up to 70% of the hazardous materials. Safety and health issues, labor issues and regulatory frameworks related to the management of e-waste can be a threat to this market going forward.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Computer Peripheral Equipment; Computer Storage Devices And Servers; Computers

2) By End-User: Household; Commercial

3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

Subsegments Covered: Mouse; Keyboard; Monitor; Printer; Scanner; Computer Storage Devices; Computer Servers; PCs; Laptops; Tablets; Other Computers

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Computer Hardware market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Computer Hardware Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

