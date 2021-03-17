Computer Aided Manufacturing Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Computer Aided Manufacturing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Computer Aided Manufacturing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Computer Aided Manufacturing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Computer aided manufacturing Market is to an estimated value of USD 4.71 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising automation technology and ease in business operations.

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is the use of software and computer controlled machinery which programs for various manufacturing processes which helps the organization to minimize errors. CAM can be integrated with designing tool and has ability to adopt changes and increase efficiency. This software used computer application to express manufacturing plan for computer-aided design (CAD) model preparation. CAM enables high efficiency, better accuracy, and increased consistency in the manufacturing process.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth of robotic technologies in mainstream drives the market for computer-aided manufacturing (CAM)

Rise in enhancement of business operations due to CAM lead to market expansion

Factors such as machine efficiency , reduce of wastage and increase in production quality are the key which expands the market for CAM

Rise in industrialization also impact the growth of CAM market

Increase in use of CAM software in packaging machinery drives the market

Market Restraints:

High operation cost will restraint the market expansion

Lack of skilled and trained personnel for carrying the operation hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Market

By Components

Solution

Services Training and Education Support and Maintenance



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Equipment

High-Tech

Medical Devices and Components

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Type

2D

3D

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Siemens announced its acquisition of COMSA Computer und Software GmbH, so that they can expand them in automotive electrical systems design. COMSO will help to harness engineering and design data analytics capabilities of Siemens. This acquisition will help the company to wide their product portfolio and bring in diverse technology advancement. Such merger and acquisition in the field of CAM will lead to market expansion in the forecasting future.

In January 2019, Hexagon announced the launch of VISI software which includes boost for reverse engineering, which also comprises enhanced and new CAD/CAM functions for the mould and die market. This will provide a reverse engineering solution; generate casting and stock models from VISI’s existing modelling and machining environment.

Competitive Analysis

Global computer aided manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computer aided manufacturing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global computer aided manufacturing market are Autodesk Inc., HEXAGON, Dassault Systèmes, Siemens, 3D Systems, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, BobCAD-CAM, Inc., CNC Software, Inc., PTC, OPEN MIND Technologies AG, DP Technology Corp, MecSoft Corporation, SolidCAM Ltd., NTT DATA ENGINEERING SYSTEMS Corporation, ZWSOFT CO., LTD, SmartCAMcnc.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Computer Aided Manufacturing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Computer Aided Manufacturing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Computer Aided Manufacturing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Computer Aided Manufacturing market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

