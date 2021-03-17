Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Research 2019 Report | Industry Size, Growth and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cognitive Assessment and Training industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cognitive Assessment and Training Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global cognitive assessment and training market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 22.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 15,646.19 million by 2028.

Increasing use of gamification is one of the prominent factors that is driving the growth of the market. Growing awareness for brain fitness and the demand to enhance the neuroplasticity is driving the market growth. The competition in the market is getting severe as market players are expanding their presence, service and support for the market.

Cognitive assessment and training comprises of cognitive tests for clinical trials, brain training, corporate leaning and other techniques which assists in elongating and strengthening brain functionality. These assessments and training is majorly consumer by elderly people in case of dementia and vision problems. Market for these assessments is very fragmented and large number of players.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Scope and Market Size

Cognitive assessment and training market is segmented into six notable segments which are offering, mode of assessment, type of assessment, age, application and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of offering, the cognitive assessment and training market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions segment accounted for largest market share in offering segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR due to high initial investment.

On the basis of mode of assessment, the cognitive assessment and training market is segmented into online and offline. Online segment accounted for largest market share in mode of assessment segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR due to digital transformation of offline technologies

On the basis of type of assessment, the cognitive assessment and training market is segmented into below hosted assessment, biometrics assessment, personal interview and pen and paper based assessment. Hosted assessment segment accounted for largest market share in type of assessment segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as it has wide reach and has uniform techniques for cognitive assessment and training.

On the basis of application, the cognitive assessment and training market is segmented into a health & clinical assessment, brain training, memory assessment, research, classroom learning, corporate learning and others. Health & clinical assessment segment accounted for largest market share in application segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as cognitive assessment is majorly used in clinical trials in order to maintain the functionality of elderly brain

On the basis of age, the cognitive assessment and training market is segmented into seniors (above 60 years), adults (25-60 years), children (below 14 years) and youth (15-24 years). Seniors (above 60 years) segment accounted for largest market share in age segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR due to as cognitive trainings are mostly used in medical trials where most of the candidates are senior citizen.

On the basis of industry, the cognitive assessment and training market is segmented into a healthcare, education, government, corporate, defense, sports and others. Healthcare assessment accounted for largest market share in industry segment and is expected to grow at highest CAGR as this sector is rapidly adopting such technologies; also this segment coherently grows with application segment

Cognitive assessment and training Market Country Level Analysis

Cognitive assessment and training market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, offering, mode of assessment, type of assessment, age, application and industry.

The countries covered in cognitive assessment and training market report are UU.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey and Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, U.A.E., Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

The U.S is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of many key players in this country. Not only that, they are also providing cognitive assessments for their defence forces mainly to the veterans as well the active duty soldiers to increase their resiliency. Germany is expected to dominate the market after the U.S. as the companies in this country are actively partnering with schools and colleges to offer them brain training games for students and kids to improve their abilities at an early age. China is expected to dominate the growth after Germany as the aged people are taking up cognitive assessments to keep track of their brain health. Further, physicians are also adopting remote monitoring tools to monitor their patients.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Adoption of Gamification for Cognitive Assessments

Cognitive assessment and training market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in cognitive assessment and training and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the cognitive assessment and training market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Share Analysis

Cognitive assessment and training market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the cognitive assessment and training market.

The major players covered in the report are LearningRx, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medavante-Prophase Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., pymetrics, Inc., VeraSci, Lumos Labs, Inc., Signant Health, CogniFit, ImPACT Applications Inc., Cogstate Ltd., ACE Applied Cognitive Engineering Ltd., Arrowsmith Program, Brain9D, BrainWare Learning Company, Cambridge Cognition Ltd, CNS Vital Signs, LLC, Cognadev, Cogniciti Inc., Elevate Labs, Memorado, neuroCare Listen And Learn Pty Ltd., NeuroNation, Peak, Pearson, Posit Science, Predictive Success Corporation, Savonix, Inc., among others. Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of cognitive assessment and training market.

In June 2020, ACE Applied Cognitive Engineering Ltd. has developed a software based brain training platform that help players to achieve peak performance for training their brains to quickly respond on the certain events for the performance in the players through the brain mapping. The company is going to enhance the revenue for the company through the launch of this service

Production expansion, new product development and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for cognitive assessment and training.

Major Highlights of Cognitive Assessment and Training market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cognitive Assessment and Training market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cognitive Assessment and Training market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cognitive Assessment and Training market.

