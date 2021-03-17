Coffee And Tea Market Growing Trends, Demands and Business Outlook 2021 – 2025

The Global Coffee And Tea Market Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global coffee and tea market is expected to grow from $140.2 billion in 2020 to $143.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $193.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Top Key Players in the Global Coffee And Tea Market: US producers Farmer Bros; Keurig Dr Pepper; JM Smucke; ITO EN; Maxingvest AG

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global coffee and tea market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global coffee and tea market. Africa was the smallest region in the global coffee and tea market.

Coffee companies are increasingly offering coffee subscription services to consumers. Coffee subscription services provide home delivery of coffee products to consumers for a subscription fee charged on a weekly or monthly basis. A subscription service offers a number of advantages to consumers. It allows consumers to sample products from far more specialist roasters than is possible in even the most coffee-saturated areas. Some services can ship products from hundreds of different roasters. It is also the best way to ensure freshness, as most shipments are made immediately after roasting, eliminating the time the beans would otherwise have spent on store shelves. Popular coffee subscription services include Atlas Coffee Club, Driftaway Coffee, Blue Bottle Coffee, JavaPress Coffee, Mistobox, Bean Box, Craft Coffee and Pact Coffee.

Increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is expected to drive the coffee and tea market in the forecast period. RTD is a single-use packaged beverage that is ready for immediate consumption at the time of purchase. RTD drinks are gaining popularity among working adults due to their clean label and functionality. Introduction of new flavors of in the range of RTD tea and coffee, ease of carrying, and convenience are expected to boost the demand for RTD tea and coffee. It is expected that the global RTD tea and coffee will reach $116.1 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.6%, while the global consumption of RTD tea alone is expected to reach 50 billion liters by 2021 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Increasing demand for RTD beverages, including RTD coffee and tea, is expected to drive the coffee and tea market going forward.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Coffee; Tea

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Others

3) By Form: Liquid; Powder; Capsules

4) By Packaging: Containers; Bags; Packets or Pouches

Subsegments Covered: Roasted Coffee; Coffee Concentrates, Essences And Extracts; Other Coffee; Black Tea; Green Tea; Specialty Tea; Other Tea

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Coffee And Tea market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Coffee And Tea Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

