Cloud Systems Management Software Market | Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Cloud Systems Management Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cloud Systems Management Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cloud Systems Management Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global cloud systems management software market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 33.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing acceptance of private & hybrid cloud among the enterprises globally.

Cloud system management software is a management framework that supervises the operations and automation of the cloud according to the desired direction. It is widely relevant in healthcare and life sciences, consumer goods and retail, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), education, government and public sector, manufacturing, telecommunication and ITES, media and entertainment, and others.

Market Drivers:

Surging need to prevent vendor lock-in, fosters the market growth

Increasing preference of hybrid cloud, is another factor driving the market growth

Easy integration of heterogeneous and complex cloud environments, is another factor driving the growth of the market

Surging preference for automation, drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising threat of cybercrime, hinders the market growth

Complexities in application portability, restricts the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cloud Systems Management Software Market

By Cloud location

Public

Private

Hybrid

Community Cloud

By Cloud services

IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service)

PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service)

SaaS (Software-as-a-Service)

Storage Database

By Solution

Operations Management

Change and Configuration Management

Application Performance Management

Event and Incident Management

Problem Management

By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Organisation size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and ITES

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, SoftwareONE, Solutions and Services company, a leading global Platform, acquired COMPAREX, a global IT service provider. It will back the digitalizationof more than 50,000 customers globally and they can focus on transform people and an entrepreneurial culture on the company’s core values.

In September 2018, Flexera have completed the acquisition of RightScale. This acquisition will help the company to complement its core SAM business with cloud management tools.

Competitive Analysis:

Global cloud systems management software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud systems management software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cloud systems management software market are VMware, Inc, IBM Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Cisco Systems, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Oracle, Red Hat, Inc., Broadcom, ServiceNow, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Adobe, Microsoft, McAfee, LLC, , Flexera, Dell, Adaptive Computing, Inc., Zoho Corp. among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Cloud Systems Management Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Systems Management Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Cloud Systems Management Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Cloud Systems Management Software market.

