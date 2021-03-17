Cloud Infrastructure Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2021 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

2021 Report Published via, “ Supply demand Market Research ” The Cloud Infrastructure Market Report covers product types, production with their market size, regionally Analysis and Revenue growth. In-depth competitive landscape for each player and market share is given in the report along with geographic analysis for the Cloud Infrastructure Market. This Report is witnessing a dynamic growth mostly in all the geographies mention in this report.

Feel free to contact us for any inquiry/Ask for a PDF Sample Copy of Cloud Infrastructure Market Report @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1566867?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRTE1566867

Cloud infrastructure includes the essential components needed for cloud computing. Cloud computing involves the delivery of computing services such as servers, storage, software, databases, networking, and analytics to customers over the internet. IT, e-commerce, communication and media, telecom, manufacturing, transport, logistics, and retail are the sectors that have adopted cloud infrastructure to enhance their day-to-day operations. Based on service type, the cloud infrastructure market is segmented into Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a Service (PaaS), Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS), and cloud management and security services.

Market insights:

The market was valued at INR 301.40 Bn in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~29.02% during the 2021  2025 period to reach INR 1,169.23 Bn by 2025. Need for improved infrastructure, economic benefits of using cloud computing, and government’s efforts to promote digital India and IT infrastructure are a few of the factors propelling market growth. Initiatives undertaken by the government to drive the adoption of cloud infrastructure include investment in National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) and multiple e-governance portals, and governmental programs such as Digital India and Meghraj. Moreover, the use of innovative technologies such as AI, machine learning, advanced analytics, and immersive media in the IT ecosystem contribute to the seamless adoption of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS offerings.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The cloud infrastructure market in India is one of the few sectors that has emerged strong amid the pandemic. With the outbreak of the pandemic and the nation’s migration to virtual operations, the demand for secure, reliable, scalable, and cost technology services proliferated, leading to higher cloud adoption and cloud infrastructure spending. The demand for e-learning, telemedicine, and remote working picked up on account of the growing application of cloud computing during the lockdown. Other sectors that have become highly dependent on cloud computing services are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), and manufacturing.

Companies covered:

 Infosys Limited

 Tata Consultancy Private Limited

 Wipro Limited

 Rackbank Datacenters Private Limited

 Netmagic Solutions Private Limited

 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

 Google India Private Limited

 IBM India Private Limited

 Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited

 Oracle India Private Limited

Get More Information About Full Report/Talk to our Analyst Regarding Cloud Infrastructure Market @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1566867?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRTE1566867

The Cloud Infrastructure Market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy

Contact Us:

SUPPLY DEMAND MARKET RESEARCH

Mr. Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley Blvd, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +12764775910

Email- [email protected]