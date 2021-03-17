Child Day Care Services Market Precise Outlook 2021 -Bright Horizons Family Solutions; G8 Education; Learning Care Group; Goodstart Early Learning

The Global Child Day Care Services Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The global child daycare services market is expected to grow from $271.67 billion in 2020 to $295.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $415.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082594106/child-day-care-services-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-baby-and-child-day-care-centers-pre-kindergarten-and-preschool-centers-nursery-schools-2-by-type-of-location-center-based-home-based-3-by-type-of-expenditure-public-private-4-by-age-group-less-than-1-year-1-2-years-2-4-years-4-6-years-above-6-years-covering-bright-horizons-family-solutions-g8-education-learning-care-group-goodstart-early-learning-primrose-schools/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global Child Day Care Services Market: Bright Horizons Family Solutions; G8 Education; Learning Care Group; Goodstart Early Learning; Primrose Schools

Market Overview:

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global child day care services market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global child day care services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global child day care services market.

Child day care centers are leveraging technologies to facilitate parents to stay connected with their children. Many daycare centers are using apps to provide video streaming of classroom activities and send pictures of kids to parents. This technology enables parents to monitor their child at the care center by accessing videos and pictures of kids at child day care centers. For instance, in Canada, Trust Child Care Centers partnered with Parent Care Network to provide video over the internet to parents to help them monitor child activities at the daycare center. Bloomz, Eleyo, OnCare, myKidzDay, KidCheck are some of the companies providing child care software, applications and technologies utilized by care service providers.

An expected increase in the women employment rate in the forecast period is estimated to drive the market for child care. For instance, the share of women in the labour force in the USA is expected to increase to 47.2% in 2024, driving the demand for on-site child care facilities at corporates. The rise of the on-site child care market is also highly supported by government initiatives to encourage women to work, which will directly contribute to the growth of the child care market in the forecast period.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Baby And Child Day Care Centers; Pre-Kindergarten And Preschool Centers; Nursery Schools

2) By Type of Location: Center-Based; Home-Based

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private

4) By Age Group: Less Than 1 Year; 1-2 Years; 2-4 Years; 4-6 Years; Above 6 Years

Regional Analysis:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Child Day Care Services market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082594106/child-day-care-services-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-baby-and-child-day-care-centers-pre-kindergarten-and-preschool-centers-nursery-schools-2-by-type-of-location-center-based-home-based-3-by-type-of-expenditure-public-private-4-by-age-group-less-than-1-year-1-2-years-2-4-years-4-6-years-above-6-years-covering-bright-horizons-family-solutions-g8-education-learning-care-group-goodstart-early-learning-primrose-schools/discount?mode=69

This Child Day Care Services Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082594106/child-day-care-services-global-market-report-2021-covid-19-impact-and-recovery-to-2030-including-1-by-type-baby-and-child-day-care-centers-pre-kindergarten-and-preschool-centers-nursery-schools-2-by-type-of-location-center-based-home-based-3-by-type-of-expenditure-public-private-4-by-age-group-less-than-1-year-1-2-years-2-4-years-4-6-years-above-6-years-covering-bright-horizons-family-solutions-g8-education-learning-care-group-goodstart-early-learning-primrose-schools?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]