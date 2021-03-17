Business Travel Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2028

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Business Travel Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players CWT, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited, Hogg Robinson Ltd, Booking Holdings, Fareportal, WEXAS TRAVEL, Travel Leaders Group, Airbnb, Inc., American Express Company, Expedia, Inc., BCD Travel among other domestic and global players.

The business travel market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of approximately 4.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2,096.14 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on business travel market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sectors is escalating the growth of business travel market.

Business travel refers to the journey which is done for the business or work purposes only. These travels are generally done to meet the customers to visit any worksite, building new partnership and meeting at other company, strengthening relations between companies or for the promotion of any product. Conference rooms and meeting rooms are there in the hotel itself so that meeting can be held there.

The increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sector, growing penetration of the internet of things (IoT) enabling both the travelers and the travel operators to get things done swiftly and with ease and the benefits offered by the virtual reality (VR) technology such as better, efficient and personalized customer experiences are the major factors driving the business travel market. The increasing popularity of leisure travel incorporating business with pleasure elements and offers leisure or recreational activities to relieve stress and improve work efficiency and large-scale developments in the travel and tourism sector accelerate the business travel market growth.

Conducts Overall BUSINESS TRAVEL Market Segmentation:

By Type (Managed Business Travel, Unmanaged Business Travel),

Purpose (Marketing, Internal Meetings, Trade Shows, Product Launch, Others),

Expenditure (Travel Fare, Lodging, Dining, Others),

Age Group (Travelers Below 40 Years, Travelers Above 40 Years),

Service (Transportation, Food and Lodging, Recreation Activity),

Industry (Government, Corporate),

Traveler (Group Travel, Solo Travel)

The countries covered in the global business travel market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

In conclusion, the Business Travel Market report is a genuine source for accessing the research data which is projected to exponentially grow your business. The report provides information such as economic scenarios, benefits, limits, trends, market growth rates, and figures. SWOT analysis and Porters Five analysis is also incorporated in the report.

