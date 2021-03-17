Bottled Water Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2021-2028| CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Bottled Water Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, FIJI Water Company LLC and AJE. other domestic and global players.

Bottled water market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming bottled water drives the bottled water market.

Bottled Water Market Scenario:

Bottled water is packaged drinking water, for instance, mineral water, distilled water, wall water or spring water. It may or may not be carbonated and is available in different sizes ranging from small single serving bottles to larger bottles.

Increase in per capita spending and rapid urbanization is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming bottled water, growing number of health-conscious consumers, increasing incidences of diseases caused by the consumption of contaminated water, rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits of preferring bottled water, increasing demand from high population and inefficient water supply management in certain residential areas are the major factors among others driving the bottled water market briskly. Moreover, rising research and development activities and increasing modernization in the new products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the bottled water market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Conducts Overall BOTTLED WATER Market Segmentation:

By Type (Purified Water, Mineral Water and Sparkling/Carbonated Water),

Category (Plain, Flavored),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based)

The countries covered in bottled water market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

