Bot Services Market Size – Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Industry By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Bot Services Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Bot Services industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Bot Services Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Bot Service Market is driven by increasing number of internet users, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 700.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6493.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Bot Service Market

A bot is a type of software that is designed to get the tasks done automatically rather than doing on your own. With the continuous improvement in bot technology it can be assumed that it will become capable of handling all kinds of things, comprising of something that is as complex as tax. It has its wide application in real estate, media and entertainment, telecom, retail and e-commerce, and others. Increasing user engagement on social media platforms may be considered as the major factor in driving the growth of bot service market.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the number of social media users & their engagement on internet across the globe.

Rapid technological development within artificial intelligence industry & machine learning drives the demand for this particular market.

Market Restraints:

The process for deployment of the bots platform is highly dependent which restraints the market.

Lack of awareness & knowledge about the bot service is hampering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Bot Service Market

By Service Framework Natural Language Processing Machine Learning Artificial Neural Network Bot Analytics Platform

By Mode Text and Rich Media Audio Video

By Deployment Channel Websites Contact Center & Customer Service Social Media Mobile Applications

By End-user Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Government Real Estate Media & Entertainment Telecom Retail & E-commerce Education Travel & Hospitality Healthcare

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, HubSpot launched “Conversations”, which is a free platform of Bots, Live Chat, and Team Email to push the fast growing business.

In December 2017, A chat Bot has been launched on facebook messenger by the luxury brand Louis Vuitton which has been powered by mode.ai

Competitive Analysis: Global Bot Service Market

Global bot service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bot service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Bot Service Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Bot Service market are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Google, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., IPsoft Inc., [24]7.ai, Inc., CogniCor Technologies, Astute Inc., Next IT Corp., Kore.ai, Inc., Rasa Technologies GmbH, Pypestream, Avaamo, Pandorabots, Inc., LogMeIn, Inc., Artificial Solutions, Chatfuel and Webio.

Major Highlights of Bot Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Bot Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Bot Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Bot Services market.

