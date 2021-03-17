Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2030

Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market: Overview

Bioceramics such as tricalcium phosphate (TCP) and hydroxyapatite (HA) have garnered much attention and recognition in the process of development of biomaterials owing to its various attributes, such as porosity and density. Furthermore, biometric and mechanical characteristics are similar to that of the nature of the bone structure. The growth of the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is forecasted to be driven by rising number of orthopedic and dental implants.

Bioceramics and hydroxyapatite are important elements in the making of orthopedic and dental implants, which has earned them the name medical ceramics. Bioglass, calcium phosphate (hydroxyapatite and tricalcium phosphate), zirconia, and aluminum oxide are being utilized extensively in bioceramics. These elements are mostly based on nitrides or carbides and oxides and come with outstanding bio-compatibility, which is likely to amplify growth opportunities of the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market over the period of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Type, application, and region are the three significant parameters based on which the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market has been classified. Such detailed analysis of the market comes with the sole purpose to provide stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite Market.

Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market: Notable Developments

One of the important market developments that give a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is mentioned as below:

In March 2020, US-based leading manufacturer of electronic components, AVX Corporation merged with Japan-based Kyocera Corporation. The latter is a multinational electronics and ceramics manufacturer. The merger of these two companies is expected to widen and diversify the product portfolio of the companies.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market comprise the below-mentioned:

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Technical Ceramics

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc

Plasma Biotal Ltd

Nano Interface Technology

Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market: Key Trends

The global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

High Demand for Dental and Orthopedic Implants to Amplify Growth Opportunities

The global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market is expected to be influenced by the rising number of orthopedic and dental implants worldwide. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for use of bioceramics and hydroxyapatite to meet with the demand for durable and effective dental and orthopedic implants. Bioceramics and hydroxyapatite come with features like high mechanical strength, thermal and chemical stability, and its biocompatibility. However, concern for health related to the use of materials, such as titanium amongst the users has compelled the makers of implants to shift their focus to implants that are made using zirconia. Implants made from zirconia are durable and are resistant to corrosion.

A rise in the making of knee, joints and hip replacements and dental implants are likely to trigger growth of the global bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market over the tenure of assessment, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Bioceramics and Hydroxyapatite Market: Geographical Analysis

From a geographical perspective, the market is expected to be dominated by North America. The region is set to witness considerable growth due to the presence of several leading market players in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to come up as a rapidly growing region. Increased awareness about the use of such products together with the increasing disposable income is likely to support growth of the bioceramics and hydroxyapatite market in Asia Pacific.