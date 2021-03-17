Bioactive Wound Management Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Organogenesis, Tissue Regenix Group, ETS Wound Care, MiMedx

The bioactive wound management market was valued at US$ 1,751.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,057.12 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The wound dressing products made from biomaterials are known as bioactive wound care dressings. These materials are designed to be in direct contact with the injury and prevent the chances of further infection. The dressings are made up of both synthetics as well as natural polymers. The rise in diabetes cases, as well as skin injuries due to burns, fuels the growth of the bioactive wound management market. The bioactive wound management market is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period on the back of the increasing medical cases involving wounds and ulcers, and growing number of surgical procedures being conducted worldwide. Moreover, innovations in wound care products are also expected to foster the market growth in the coming years. However, the high cost associated with wound care management is limits the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Bioactive Wound Management Market

Smith+Nephew, MiMedx, Integra LifeSciences, Organogenesis, Tissue Regenix Group Plc, Coloplast, Hartmann plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., ConvaTec, and ETS Wound Care, LLC are among the leading companies operating in the bioactive wound management market.

The global bioactive wound management market based on product is segmented into alginates, collagen-based dressings, antimicrobial dressings, bioengineered skin substitutes, and hydrocolloids. The alginates segment held a largest share of the market in 2019; however, the bioengineered skin substitutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; this projected growth is ascribed to the rising prevalence of rare diseases, increasing geriatric population prone to develop chronic wounds, and high use of these substitutes by healthcare providers in the management of chronic wounds.

Rising diabetes-associated risks such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure sores are increasing the demand for bioactive wound care products. In addition, factors such as antimicrobial resistance, adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking contribute to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. As per the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, approximately 463 million adults had diabetes, and this number is expected to reach 700 million by 2045.

To comprehend Global Bioactive Wound Management market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Bioactive Wound Management market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

