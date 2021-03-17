Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2025

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Automotive Pedestrian Protection System market by Type, Component Type, Distribution Channel, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global automotive pedestrian protection system market size was valued at $5,133.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $10,183.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025. The pop-up bonnet segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $5,084.5 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $10,040.1 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

At present, Europe dominates the market, followed by Asia-pacific, North America, and LAMEA. UK dominated the global automotive pedestrian protection system market in 2017, whereas Russia is expected to grow at a significant rate in Europe during the forecast period.

Growth in number of road accidents, high adoption rate of advanced emergency braking system & collision control system, and increase in demand for improved visibility and safety features in vehicles are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system industry. In addition, the shifting consumer preference to enhance driving experience and rise in demand for premium cars fuel the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market. In addition, technological steps taken by giant companies of pedestrian safety systems for the development of safety features further boost the growth of the market. The automotive pedestrian protection system market share largely is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the collision avoidance system.

The automotive pedestrian protection system market analysis totally depends on the type & material used for its construction. Moreover, automobile companies focus on the innovations of pedestrian protection-based system. The all new cars in the UK are equipped with the safety features such as collision avoidance system to provide safe environment. Various car manufacturers have incorporated feature of collision avoidance systems. For instance, Mitsubishi forward collision mitigation, Mercedes pre-safe system, Hondas collision mitigation brake system, VW front assist, and more.

Technological advancements and growth in vehicle standards contribute toward the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market in Europe. Moreover, increase in sales of safety features vehicles promoted the growth of advanced pedestrian protection system in Europe. High disposable income and rise in prevalence of vehicle standards drive the growth of the market specifically in European countries.

The automotive environment is changing at a rapid pace due to globalization. The increase in automotive sales has been caused due to improvement in manufacturing facilities in most of the emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Improvement in productivity and sales in this sector due to different segments such as premium and four wheelers provides global automotive pedestrian protection system market opportunity, which in turn drives excellent profitability. This factor majorly influences prominent players of the automotive sector to invest and expand the business through different segments to gain better profitability. In addition, increase in disposable income of consumers and surge in passenger vehicles sale across the globe fuel the demand for automotive vehicle. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are the most promising countries for the automotive sector. Furthermore, increase in demand for vehicles in automotive sector fuels the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market. In recent years, consumers have shifted their interest toward technologically advanced high safety featured vehicles that have number of interior and exterior applications. This in turn increases the overall use of safety features in vehicle. Thus, such rise in the sales of automotive vehicles due to their advanced features is expected to create numerous opportunities for the automotive pedestrian protection system market share expansion.

The automotive market is positively affected by safety regulations implemented by government for installation of airbags, seat belts, and anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in every vehicle. Europe and North America have been witnessed to follow these regulations more stringently as compared to Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. However, in developing countries, OEMs are providing airbags and other safety features as per the European NCAP that is supporting the government to improve safety measures. This in turn increases the use of pedestrian protection based system needed for vehicle safety features. In addition, key safety systems (U.S. airbag maker) have opened a technical center in east region of China city of Suzhou in March 2015. This R&D center is expected to develop collision avoidance technology for pedestrian safety with the help of RADAR and cameras. Such initiatives from various governments create awareness about the safety features that directly boost the automotive pedestrian protection system market growth.

Furthermore, Japan is stepping positively toward adoption of the pedestrian protection system in the coming years. Toyota Motor Corp. in Japan has decided of installing collision avoidance systems in its 90% of vehicles sold in Japan by March 2019. In addition, such system is already installed in 30% of Toyota vehicles, mainly luxury and large models. Furthermore, UK-based charity global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) has conducted a stop the crash campaign in Noida that has mandated the pedestrian safety features in all vehicles to encourage the adoption of advanced safety features. The study presents analytical depiction of the automotive pedestrian protection system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. Furthermore, the current automotive pedestrian protection system market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Key Findings of the Automotive Pedestrian Protection System market:

In 2017, based on type, the pop-up bonnet segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2017, based on vehicle type, the sedan type of vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2017, based on region, Europe contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Asia-pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report include Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli SpA, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye N.V., Nissan Motor Corporation, Audi AG, Continental AG, and Valeo.