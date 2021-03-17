Atrazine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Atrazine is a widely used herbicide that belongs to the triazine class. It is majorly used to control pre- and post-emergence broadleaf weeds, especially for crops such as maize and sugarcane. It is also primarily used on turfs such as golf courses and residential lawns. It is also employed on crops such as asparagus, bananas, citrus groves, coffee, conifer tree crop areas, fruit orchards, grasslands, grass crops, guavas, macadamia orchards, oil palms, sorghum, pineapples, roses, and vines. It is also used as a soil sterilant for airfields, parking lots, and industrial sites and as an algaecide in swimming pools. Atrazine is one the most used herbicides in the U.S. and Australia. It is used to control weed in agriculture in the U.S. Atrazine is used approximately 67% on all corn acreage, 65% on sorghum acreage, and 90% on sugarcane acreage in the country.

Atrazine is considered an endocrine disruptor that can adversely affect the reproduction and development system of organisms. It is one of the frequently detected pesticides in surface water. It is available in various forms such as dry flowable, flowable liquid, flowable suspension concentrate, liquid, water-dispersible granular, and wettable powder formulation. Atrazine can be applied directly to the soil to provide control on crops, shrubs, flowers, etc. It helps enhance the root development by killing mitosis, and thus controlling the weeds before it grow. Atrazine is one of the largest used herbicides in the U.S. It is banned in the European Union, due to its high toxicity to aquatic life. During the degradation process, atrazine undergoes extreme transformation and has negative impact on environment. It is extremely toxic and affects fresh water reservoirs, marine waters, estuarine fish, and aquatic invertebrates including (shrimp and oyster).

Atrazine should not be applied directly to the water or to areas where surface water is present. It is highly soluble in water and easily forms strong bonds with soil. Atrazine also pollutes fog and rain when released into the atmosphere during spray application. Development of the agricultural sector and increase in demand for herbicides are the key factors driving the atrazine market. Atrazine prevents the growth of meristem. It penetrates the roots of developing plants and hampers cell growth and division of the plant. Special preventive measure should be followed while using atrazine in selective plants in order to avoid any negative impact on the plant growth. Atrazine is practically nontoxic to humans and birds in acute exposures. However, it has very high toxicity to fish and other aquatic organisms. Atrazine stays in soil even for a months which further gets migrated from soil to groundwater. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has expressed concerns regarding contamination of surface waters. These disadvantages are adversely affecting the atrazine market.

Based on crop, the atrazine market can be segmented into labeled crops and tolerant crops. The labeled crops segment includes conifer, corn, guava, pineapple, sorghum, sugarcane, and turf grass. The tolerant crops segment comprises wheat, barley, soybeans, canola, and cotton.

Based on geography, the global atrazine market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Asia Pacific are the prominent regions of the global atrazine market, led by the growth in the agricultural sector. Companies operating in the atrazine market in Latin America are investing significantly in research and development activities.

Major players operating in the global atrazine market include Syngenta, Nufarm Limited, Adama USA, Rallis India Limited, Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Zhongshan Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. These companies hold significant share of the market. Thus, the atrazine market experiences intense competition.

