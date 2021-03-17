Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Murata Machinery Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation

The Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the Asia-Pacific and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Asia-Pacific and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Asia-Pacific Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems market was valued at USD 6295.62 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11,946.02 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.94% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

– The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing an increasing foucs towards automation by the warehousing companies which is anticipated to drive the market for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems. According to Warehouse 2020 APAC Vision Study cinducted by Zebra, 73% of the warehousing companies in the region plan to increase the number of warehouses by 2020 and 52% of them also plan to reduce space expansion in existing warehouses in 2020.

The scope of the study for automated storage and retrieval systems maket is limited to the hardware product systems offered by various vendors for their applications in a wide range of end-user vertical globally. Type of systems such as fixed asile, vertical lift, carousel are considered under the dcope of the report. The after sales services and maintenance are not considered for market estimation.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Report are:

DAIFUKU Co. Ltd., Murata Machinery Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Hanwha Group, GEEK+ INC., Kardex Group, Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd., Noblelift Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Asia-Pacific Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Scenario:

Retail to Hold a Significant Share

– The retail sector generated the second-highest demand for ASRS in the region, after post and parcel, as compared to other industries. ASRS, when compared to other equipment types, has witnessed a higher adoption in the in the region’s retail sector. China has significantly contributed to this.

– This is because the Chinese retail revenue is also on a constant increase since 2011, which is significantly driving up the automation in the retail sector of the country, as a rise in retail requires effective storage and warehouse management of products suitably requiring ASRS.

– According to Chinas Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), Chinas retail sales are expected to surpass sales in the United States, for the first time in 2018, due to innovation and transformation of Chinas retail enterprisesChinas retail sales are expected to surpass sales in the United States, for the first time in 2018, due to innovation and transformation of Chinas retail enterprises.

– Furthermore, Chinese retailers are developing unmanned shops. For instance, Suning, the Chinese online shopping platform launched five unmanned shops in China, which apply facial recognition technology to payment services, and offer shoppers an intelligent shopping experience, based on their consumption habits. This has significantly contributed to the growth of the market studied in the region.

Competitive Landscape

– September 2019 – Daifuku Co., Ltd. announced the establishment of of Vietnamese subsidiary, Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam Co., Ltd. The newly formed subsidiary will manage local sales, installation and after-sales services of material handling systems for the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

– August 2019 – Murata Machinery, Ltd. partnered with US material handling system supplier Alert Innovation, Inc. Alert, an American startup company, developed ALPHABOT, a picking solution system. As a strategic partner, Muratec will undertake a transfer of technical knowledge on the ALPHABOT system and will have sole rights to market and sell, design, manufacture, and service systems based on ALPHABOT throughout Japan.

Table of Contents:

-Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

