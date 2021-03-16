Wild Pollock Market Revenue Forecast Recorded During Forecast Period by 2030

The global wild pollock market has foreseen a sluggish expansion at a CAGR of 1.2% over the past half-decade, however, is now poised to register a CAGR of 1.7% during 2020-2030. Myriad health advantages provided by wild pollock keep on to influence the market demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has concentrated demand for wild pollock as extended lockdowns in several nations have put a halt to the manufacturing and wild pollock-based product sales over the past month, as major manufacturing factories and units are shut.

“Customers’ preference for protein-rich foods along the lines of increased health consciousness amid the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to boost the demand for wild pollock and quicken the pace of recovery from the crisis.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2086

Wild Pollock Market – Key Takeaways

Based on species, Alaska Pollock holds the majority of the market revenue share due to its wide usage in end-use sectors. Moreover, it is one of the significant fishes comprehensively sold in the US market.

Wild pollock applications in nutraceutical & pharmaceutical are anticipated to offer a push to the market development in mid-term of the projected timeframe.

Europe continues to account for the prominent share of the global market for wild pollock.

North America holds 1/3rd of the worldwide demand due to growing demand from the fast increasing foodservice sector.

Wild Pollock Market – Driving Factors

Nutritional abundance, along with the low risk of ecological toxins acts as a foremost role in customer preference towards wild pollock.

Wild pollocks are cheaper yet superior alternate to Cod which is slated to give impetus to the market over the years to come.

Increased consumption in the household, pharmaceutical, and food service sector for its delivery of steady supply of end products for example nutraceuticals, medicines, frozen & fresh food, has bolstered the wild pollock market.

Wild Pollock Market – Constraints

Low catches of Alaska Pollock and Atlantic Pollock will limit the growth of the global market.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the wild Pollock market due to several factors such as low demand, supply-chain disruption, shutdown key manufacturing factories, and units along with other macro-economic factors such as demand contraction, buying power, and others. Partial uplift of the lockdown is likely to restore manufacturing to normal in the global wild pollock market.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2086

Competition Landscape

Companies identified in the wild pollock market include Russian Fishery Company, Norebo Holdings, Gidrostroy, C/P Northern Hawk Ltd, Starbound LLC, Trident Seafoods, Eastern Fish Company, Arctic Storm Limited, and Glacier Fish Company. Among the mentioned companies, American Seafoods, Russian Fishery Company, and Norebo Holdings hold almost a quarter of the worldwide supply of wild pollock.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights into the wild pollock market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of species (Alaska Pollock and Atlantic Pollock) form,( fresh, (whole fillet,) frozen, (whole fillet,) Canned), end-use industry (household(retail), foodservice(HORECA) and pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industry), and distribution channel (business to business, business to customer, grocery stores, supermarket/hypermarket and online sales channel) across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Media Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1618/wild-pollock-market-trends

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates