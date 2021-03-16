Vehicle Subscription Market 2021 : Share, Size, Growth and Forecast Illuminated By New Report

The vehicle subscription market has taken off in the past decade as a result of the ease of exploring new products and mobility alternatives via online channels. Consumers are increasingly inclining toward utilizing new services, which, in turn, have kick-started a notable shift in the automotive retailing space. Although car dealerships are anticipated to remain one of the top most factors influencing consumer decisions, the advent of various digital channels are expected to gradually gain popularity. Moreover, modern day consumers are more open to paying their finances using digital channels due to which, the demand for vehicle subscriptions has increased consistently particularly in developed regions.

In the current scenario, a number of consumers is increasingly opting for vehicle subscription services in comparison with car ownership due to a host of factors. Despite vehicle subscription being a niche product in the current scenario, analysts at the Transparency Market Research are of the opinion that this business model is projected to garner immense popularity in the upcoming decade. The growing popularity of leasing out vehicles, mainly in developed regions of the world, is expected to have a strong influence on the growth of the global vehicle subscription market during the forecast period.

Despite rise in disposable income in several parts of the world, consumers are increasingly interested in opting for vehicle subscriptions, as it offers flexibility and opportunity to drive different vehicles. At the back of these factors, the global vehicle subscription market is expected to surpass the US$ 81 Bn mark by the end of 2030.

High Market Growth across Developed Regions

Due to the robust automotive framework and presence of top-tier companies in the developed regions, including North America and Europe, vehicle subscriptions have garnered immense popularity in these regions. While the subscription trend has gradually taken over modern day consumerism, vehicle subscription remains at a nascent stage. The automotive industry is aligning its operations in response to evolving consumer preferences by curating customized subscription plans. Some of the prominent stakeholders involved in the vehicle subscription market, including car manufacturers, insurance firms, tech-startups, lending companies, and repair companies and on the course to modify their business operations to accommodate the increasing the demand for vehicle subscription. The increasing acceptance of the term ‘temporary ownership’ among the current generation of consumers is projected to fuel the demand for vehicle subscription during the assessment period.

Furthermore, at present, consumers are of the opinion that vehicle subscription models are more cost-efficient in the long run in comparison with conventional car lease, outright purchases, or rentals– another factor that is likely to fuel the expansion of the global vehicle subscription market during the assessment period.

Increase in Consumer Demand for Flexible Subscription Models to Drive Global Market

While the developed regions are slated to remain at the forefront in terms of vehicle subscription, the Asia Pacific region is gradually entering the mix as market players in nations including India and China continue to express considerable interest in the vehicle subscription model.

Although car ownership is expected to remain popular, consumers are increasingly opting for flexible offerings. While financial factors are likely to have a strong influence on the eventual consumer purchase decisions, other factors including possibility of changing vehicles, flexibility of terminating a contract, adjusting the scope of service, and more are expected to bolster the demand for vehicle subscription during the assessment period. The increasing popularity of electric vehicles is expected to have a strong influence on the growth of the global vehicle subscription market during the assessment period.

Demand for Vehicle Subscriptions to Increase Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Over the past few years, the demand for personal mobility witnessed a major spike around the world. However, the growth curve was largely disrupted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to which, automotive manufacturers and car dealerships are increasingly diversifying their services. As the demand for vehicle subscription is anticipated to remain less in the first three quarters of 2020 and markets around the world open up, the demand is likely to increase. Consumers are projected to lean away from using public transport alternatives due to safety reasons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic due to which, vehicle subscription market is expected to gain popularity.

