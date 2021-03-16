US Data Center Colocation Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 13% in Coming Year

US Data Center Colocation Market was valued at US$ 13.18 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35.10 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The increasing enterprise demands for cost-effective solutions to reduce overall IT cost and growing disaster recovery and business continuity requirements are some of the key driving factors for global data center colocation market. However, high initial and maintenance costs may hinder the growth of the market in some applications. Despite some limitations, developments in edge computing and surge in demand for advanced data center infrastructure due to advent of 5G services are the major factors that are anticipated to drive the future growth of data center colocation market

Some of the companies competing in the US Data Center Colocation Market are

Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc

CyrusOne, Inc.

CoreSite Realty Corporation

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

365 Data Centers

NTT Communications

Telehouse

UnitedLayer, LLC

US DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

US Data Center Colocation Market – By Type

Retail

Wholesale

US Data Center Colocation Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

US Data Center Colocation Market – By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Retail

Others

In terms of type, the rotary Data Center Colocation segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Data Center Colocation market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Data Center Colocation market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

