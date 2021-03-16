United States Managed Service Market Strategic Assessment 2021 -Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the United States Managed Service Market in its latest report titled, “United States Managed Service Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United States Managed Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global United States Managed Service Market: Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, and Wipro Ltd, among others.

– In March 2020, Infosys and IBM announced a partnership to help business enterprises accelerate their digital transformation activity using the IBM cloud services. This collaboration may help the enterprises transition, modernize, and transform their workflows and applications with IBM cloud services. This may help the enterprises that are operating in highly regulated industries, like BFSI, healthcare, and other industries.

– In January 2020, HP announced a new range of cloud services for retailers and hospitality operators. HP Engage Console and HP Engage Catalog are developed to deliver easy and flexible retail solutions, to help these industries to increase productivity by reducing manual IT work.

Market Overview:

The US managed service market is growing due to the changing landscape of IT infrastructure, especially in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), who are continually focusing on outsourcing cybersecurity solutions. It is estimated that successful deployment of managed services will help in reducing IT cost by 25%-45%, and it will increase operational efficiency by 45%-65%. _

– For instance, Kpaul Properties LLC, one of the emerging manufacturers and distributors of IT supplies in the United States, onboarded FUJITSU to replace physical servers with a virtualized environment. This has reduced the companys cost by 15% and delivered 95% uptime. _

– The country is also suffering from ransomware attacks, where lately, 20 Texas towns faced cybersecurity incidents. To address these gaps in cyber defenses, Atos was selected by the Virginia Information Technology Agency to introduce advanced prescriptive cybersecurity services for the agency._

– US businesses are more likely to increase spending to upgrade outdated infrastructure. For instance, following a double-digit reduction in the US tax burden on business profits in 2018, only 4% of North American businesses said they plan to increase IT spending in 2020, due to corporate tax cuts (Spiceworks, 2019).

– During the spread of Covid-19 pandemic overall managed services are expected to decline moderately, managed cloud services (MCS) are still a potential bright spot. Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) services are among the few technologies for which IT spending is likely to remain relatively resilient. The demand for managed communication services has also increased. Given the considerable shift in consumption demands for content, gaming, and communication, CSPs have introduced affordable, uncapped data plans with delayed payment options.

BFSI to Witness Significant Growth

– For banks and financial institutions, data centers have become the most critical part of their IT infrastructure and need efficient management and monitoring. Managed services for banks include monitoring, administration, and management of various servers, storage, backup, databases, and network devices. Furthermore, they also offer a multi-level security framework for their data centers to ensure the uptime of this critical infrastructure.

– Banks have been forging partnerships with companies, to incorporate trends, like IoT, into the banking structure and keep pace with continuously evolving technology and consumer expectations, comply with regulatory requirements and industry standards and deliver the reliability, security, speed, and efficiency that accountholders demand.

– For instance, In November 2019, Bank of America and IBM, along with IBM’s regulatory compliance arm Promontory Financial Group, have partnered to build a cloud for banks that has security, privacy, and bank-specific regulatory compliance built-in.

– A wave of data privacy regulations in North America seems likely after the California Consumer Privacy Act. Meeting the demands of regulatory compliance is linked closely with extra efforts in terms of time, workforce, and cost to banking and financial firms. According to Citigroup, the cost is USD 270 billion annually, 10% of the operating cost across the banking industry. For this, banks need to integrate business processes with advanced analytical capabilities, driving continuous improvements to processes, services, and products in real-time.

– Therefore, Banks and other financial institutions are increasingly approaching managed service providers to address these challenges and to enable them to shift the focus and skills on activities of the most value to their business.

