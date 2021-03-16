United States Automotive Pneumatic Actuators Market 2021 Rising Demand, Trends and Business Outlook | Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Schrader Duncan Limited, Delphi Automotive PLC

The United States Automotive Pneumatic Actuators Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United States Automotive Pneumatic Actuator Market is anticipated a register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Players:

ASCO Valve Inc, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Schrader Duncan Limited, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Numatics Inc, Hitachi Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Throttle Actuators

Conventional diesel engines implement sophisticated fuel management systems, such as integrated throttle control units. These engines are popular due to their increased efficiency, enhanced functionality, increased operational safety, and reduced carbon emissions.

Autonomous throttle control actuator is being implemented in the latest 2018 Audi A8 which consists of radar, electronic sensors, and cameras integrated to the actuators to control vehicle speed, without the driver having to pay attention or keep their hands on the wheel.

Advanced throttle actuators provide the ability to integrate control with other vehicle functions. These systems in SUVs allow the engine speed to be monitored for smooth driving over different terrains.

Products, such as the Electronic Throttle Control 12 by Continental, have high performance, low weight in a small package, low leakage, and are capable of turbo applications, due to their high torque.

Failures in throttle actuators systems have occurred, such as accidents reported in cars by Tesla and Toyota due to faulty sensors that may lead to a lack of response from the throttle actuators, due to high resistance to acceleration given by the driver.

United States to Dominate the Automotive Pneumatic Actuator Market

The United States is leading the global Automotive Pneumatic Actuator Market

In United States, commercial vehicle sales increased. This increase can be attributed to diesel vehicles meeting the emission standard, along with the rising demand for commercial vehicles. The increase in demand for commercial vehicles can be attributed to an increase in construction and industrial activity, road freight movement.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global United States Automotive Pneumatic Actuators market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global United States Automotive Pneumatic Actuators market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global United States Automotive Pneumatic Actuators market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches United States Automotive Pneumatic Actuators used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

