Ultra Portable Internet Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales
Until recently netbooks have been the most popular segment holding largest market share, however; mobile internet devices are expected to see faster growth over the coming years. These devices are larger than smartphones but smaller and UMPCs. Further, these devices offer features and performance comparable to PC device with a significantly better portability and thus this factor is expected to drive the growth in adoption over the coming years. A significant trend in the market is toward the use of solid state drives (SSD) rather than conventional hard disk drives (HDD) as this result in faster operation and significantly compact form factor.
North America emerged as the largest market for ultra portable internet devices, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the coming years. In the recent years, the Asia Pacific region has witnessed an upsurge in electronic devices market. The region is witnessing significant demand for ultra portable devices from both personal as well as professional purposes. Key players in this market include Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Corporation, among others.
