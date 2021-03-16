UAE Oil Storage Terminal Market Worth USD 541 Mn by 2028 with VTTI, GPS Chemoil, Brooge Energy Limited, Royal Vopak, GP Global, Horizon Terminals

UAE Oil Storage Terminal Market is projected at USD 541.97 million to exhibit +2% CAGR by the time phase of 2021-28.

A terminal is an industrial facility used to store oil and/or petrochemical products. Terminals are made up of underground storage tanks, aboveground storage tanks, or both, and pipelines, which are used to receive product, as well as transport product to the end user or further storage facilities.

Oil can be pumped from the Reserve at a maximum rate of 4.4 million barrels per day for up to 90 days, then the drawdown rate begins to decline as storage caverns are emptied. At 1 million barrels per day, the Reserve can release oil into the market continuously for nearly a year-and-a-half.

The oil-storage trade, also referred to as contango, is a market strategy in which large, often vertically-integrated oil companies purchase oil for immediate delivery and storage when the price of oil is low and hold it in storage until the price of oil increases.

VTTI, GPS Chemoil, Brooge Energy Limited, Royal Vopak, GP Global, Horizon Terminals

Market Report Segment: by Reserve Type

Strategic Reserve

Commercial Reserve

Market Report Segment: by Tank Type

Fixed Roof Tank

Floating Roof Tank

Bullet Tank

Spherical Tank

Market Report Segment: by Product

Crude oil

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Middle Distillates

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

