U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period of 2021-2027– Develco pharma schweiz ag, Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

Psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Celon Pharma SA

COMPASS

usonainstitute.org

Develco pharma schweiz ag

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited

NeuroRX, Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Source (Synthetic, Natural), Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs)

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Others), Drugs (Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Psilocybin)

By End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinic, Research Organization, Others)

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 epidemic has had an effect on many characteristics, such as travel bans; flight cancellations; quarantines; limited all indoor events proclaimed emergency in many countries; unpredictability of the stock market; major supply chain slowdown; declining economic assurance, and in sighted insecurity about the future. By generating supply chain turmoil, by directly influencing production and demand, and by having an economic impact on businesses and commercial markets, COVID-19 will influence the economy.

The U.S. Psychedelic Drugs report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key market players. Such highlights about competitive landscape plays very important role in deciding about the enhancements required in the product already in the market or the future product.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Synthetic dominates the psychedelic drugs market as all available drugs are derived from synthetic origin. For this reason, the synthetic segment dominates the market and will also grow at a higher rate over the forecasted period.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). The dissociatives segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market as XYREM (sodium oxybate, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.) is the only approved drug of disruptive psychedelics for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. Narcolepsy as a gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative dominates the psychedelic drugs market and primarily uses psychedelic medicine and the drug has been approved for narcolepsy. Due to this reason, the narcolepsy segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. Oral is dominant in the psychedelic drugs market as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is highly convenient for patients as compared to other forms.

Competitive Landscape and U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celon Pharma SA, COMPASS, usonainstitute.org, Develco pharma schweiz ag , Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited, NeuroRX, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC., AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC among other players in the U.S. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

