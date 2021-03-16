Two-wheeler Connectivity Systems Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Starcom Systems LTD, BMW Group, TE Connectivity

The Global Two-wheeler Connectivity Systems Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Key Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Starcom Systems LTD, BMW Group, TE Connectivity, KPIT Technologies Limited, Autotalks LTD, Panasonic Corporation, Aeris Communications, Fabricacion Componentes Motocicletas S.A and others.

Key Market Trends

Sale of Electric Two-Wheelers Poised to Boost Market Growth

Electric motorcycles and scooters are driving the market of the two-wheeler connected system market. Although Electric two-wheelers are in their initial phase now every conventional OEM is launching their electric models and new startups are marking their presence into this market. New electric motorcycles come with the latest technology for better connectivity and safety of the rider.

For instance, at CES 2020 Damon Motorcycles launched the Hypersport. It is an electric superbike that comes equipped with Damons CoPilot advanced warning system by BlackBerry QNX technology. In 2019, Zero Motorcycles launched the SR/F, an IoT based connected electric motorcycle. It comes with Cypher III, a customizable dashboard and Zeros next-generation app which allows rider and motorcycle to share critical information such as bike status, alerts, charging, ride data sharing, and system upgrades and updates.

Governments are also pushing hard to promote and provide more fuel to the growth of electric two-wheelers. For instance, in 2019, the Indian government has announced that all two-wheelers less than 150 cc produced in India after March 31, 2025, should be electric.

European Region Expected to Lead the Market



Europe is anticipated to hold the major share in the two-wheeler connectivity systems market over the forecast period. Motorcycles registrations in the European Union increased by 8% in 2019. Also, the sales figure for the electric segment has seen a double-digit growth of 46.7% compared to 2018.

Germany, France, Italy are witnessing an increasing number of startups as well as established conventional motorcycle manufacturers launching new two-wheeler connectivity systems in the market. For instance,

Boschs rider assistance systems provide adaptive cruise control, forward collision systems, and blind-spot detection. Bosch claims that these systems can prevent one in seven accidents. This technology of Bosch will be adopted in bikes from Ducati and KTM. Along with that Bosch is also developing connectivity systems that will alert two-wheeler on the network about the speed and position of other vehicles. This system would be very useful during low visibility situations, and blind corners. In case of an accident, an emergency call feature will automatically notify emergency services with GPS coordinates of the bike.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Two-wheeler Connectivity Systems market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Two-wheeler Connectivity Systems market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Two-wheeler Connectivity Systems market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Two-wheeler Connectivity Systems used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

