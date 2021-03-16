Sodium Percarbonate Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

The global sodium percarbonate market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 650 million by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at 1.5% from 2020 to 2030. Demand for ecofriendly products has been increasing, which, in turn, has been highly beneficial for sodium percarbonate as a disinfectant. Permissible usage of sodium percarbonate in both, organic and conventional aquaculture, has proven beneficial, and usage in water treatment is expected to hold strong during the forecast period. Despite a slight dip during the COVID-19 crisis, the sodium percarbonate market is expected to experience gradual growth in terms of value over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Sodium Percarbonate Market Study

East Asia accounted for a share of nearly one-third in the global sodium percarbonate market in 2019, and is expected to expand 1.2X by 2030 over the value in 2020.

The sodium percarbonate market in South East Asia & Oceania is expected to portray higher growth of over 2% during forecast period.

Based on type, demand for uncoated sodium percarbonate accounts for a higher share in the market, and is expected to offer the highest absolute dollar opportunity during the forecast period.

Coated sodium percarbonate is expected to portray higher growth in comparison with uncoated sodium percarbonate during the forecast period.

Demand of sodium percarbonate for laundry applications has been significantly high, and is expected to experience moderate growth in comparison with other end uses during the forecast period.

“The COVID-19 crisis along with the exit of tier-1 players have adversely affected production volumes in 2019-20,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Sodium Percarbonate Market to Move towards Consolidation

The sodium percarbonate market is partially consolidated in nature, with top players accounting nearly 40% revenue share. The second tier of the market is highly fragmented, with multiple regional and domestic players operating in the market. Top players in the sodium percarbonate market have been increasing their penetration across regions, and have been banking on the quality of their products to gain new supply contracts. Owing to these movements, the sodium percarbonate market is expected to reach consolidation by the end of the forecast period.

Find More Valuable Insights on Sodium Percarbonate Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global sodium percarbonate market, with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The sodium percarbonate market report discloses compelling insights on the demand for sodium percarbonate based on type (coated and uncoated) end use (laundry, cleaning water treatment, chemicals, textiles, pulp & paper, and others), across major regions.

