Smart Building Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 33.8% and Forecast to 2025

Smart Building Market to reach USD 79 billion by 2025.

Smart Building Market is valued approximately USD 7.69 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Growing awareness about energy efficiency is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Smart Building Market. Increase in use of energy has created a need to determine different ways to use energy wisely. Also, the growing number of commercial buildings that require a high amount of energy has resulted in an increased requirement for these systems. However, high initial expenses associated with the implementation of smart building systems affect the market negatively.

Smart building is basically an infrastructure in which the operations of heating, ventilation, lighting, security, and air conditioning etc. are controlled by automated systems. These systems continuously collect the data within the building and manage the functions and services accordingly. The deployment of such systems in a building enhance the security, reliability, and performance of the equipment, which in turn reduces the energy consumption and also minimizes the impacts of the building on the environment. Due to these benefits, the demand for smart buildings is growing in the global market. Moreover, initiatives taken by governments of various countries such as smart buildings projects, are expected to boost the smart building market over the forecast period. Besides this, ongoing smart city projects in both developed and developing economies represent significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming future.

Key areas considered for regional analysis of market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Smart Building market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Smart Building Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which is fueling the demand of Smart Building Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Smart Building Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

IBM

Cisco

Siemens

Honeywell International

Delta Controls

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

United Technologies Corporation

BuildingIQ

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Software Type:

o Intelligent Security System

o Building Energy Management System

o Infrastructure Management System

o Network Management System

By Building Type:

o Residential Buildings

o Commercial Buildings

o Educational Institutions

o Government & Public Infrastructure Facilities

o Others

By Regions:

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Smart Building Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

