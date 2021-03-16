Scoliosis Treatment Market Size 2021 | Global Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers And Forecast To 2027

The latest report pertaining to ‘Scoliosis Treatment Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Global Scoliosis Treatment Market is valued at USD 2519.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3342.7 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.12% over the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of scoliosis surgeries, rising demand for spine surgeries and the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorder are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Scoliosis Treatment Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scoliosis is an abnormal curve in the spinal cord. Depending on the severity of the curve and the risk of it deteriorating, scoliosis can be treated with bracing or surgery. There is no cure for scoliosis, but the pain can be alleviated. Scoliosis is a spine disorder in which the spine moves toward becoming S or C-shaped. The essential explanations behind the event of the scoliosis are having the disorders, for example, muscular dystrophy and cerebral paralysis. Scoliosis is most normal in those over around 10 years old. The primary reasons for the occurrence of the scoliosis are having the disorders such as cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. In the early stage, scoliosis is minor, but if not treated may lead to severe deformities. In extreme cases, the abnormal curvature can progress and have an effect on the heart or the lung functioning in the thoracic spine.

Global Scoliosis Treatment Market report is segmented based on disease, product, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon disease, scoliosis treatment market is classified into infantile idiopathic scoliosis and adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. Based upon product, scoliosis treatment market is classified into cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis (CTLSO), thoracolumbosacral orthosis (TLSO) and lumbosacral orthosis (LSO). Based upon distribution channel, scoliosis treatment market is classified into hospitals & clinics, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

The regions covered in this scoliosis treatment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of scoliosis treatment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players of Global Scoliosis Treatment Market Report-

Global Scoliosis Treatment market report covers prominent players like Chaneco, Orthotech, L.A. Brace, DJO, LLC, Lawall Prosthetics and Orthotics, Aspen Medical Products, C H Martin Company, Spinal Technology, Inc., Wellinks, Inc., Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Original Bending Brace, Trulife, Össur, Wilmington Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc., Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, NuVasive Inc., NYQ, Optec USA, Inc., Ortholutions GmbH & Co. KG, Pro-Tech Orthopedics and others.

Global Scoliosis Treatment Market Dynamics–

Increasing incidences of cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy leading to scoliosis will serve to have a positive impact on the market growth. According to a study published in Journal of Spine Surgery, scoliosis occurs among 64% of patients suffering from cerebral palsy. Genetic predisposition coupled with increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity is some of the major factors that lead to development of scoliosis. In addition, rising surgical procedures in developed nations, utilization of 3D printing technology, higher usage for customized braces, new product launches, and maximum utilization of advanced braces such as cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis brace and thoracolumbosacral orthosis brace are also anticipated to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of treatment or procedures and limited understanding of the disorder and available treatment options are expected to curb the growth of the scoliosis treatment market. Moreover, several untapped regions can provide lucrative opportunity for the further market growth.

Global Scoliosis Treatment Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the scoliosis treatment market with the potential rate in terms of revenue due to growing demand for spine surgeries coupled with the growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, higher adoption of branded support braces, increasing awareness and programs held by top trained and skilled professionals in this region. In addition, maximum reimbursement coverage, higher patient safety and the presence of top key manufacturers & sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada are also fostering the market growth in this region. For instance, as per the National Scoliosis Foundation (NSF), around 2% to 3% of the general population, approximately 7 million people, encounter scoliosis in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness among people in this region. Indian scoliosis market is expected to show lucrative growth over the analysis timeframe. Presence of large patient pool suffering from scoliosis is the key factor that will drive the scoliosis industry growth in the country. Furthermore, growing awareness among people regarding scoliosis treatment, increasing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing healthcare expenditure are also anticipated to augment market growth in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Scoliosis Treatment Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Scoliosis Treatment Market Segmentation:–

By Disease:

Infantile idiopathic scoliosis

Adolescent idiopathic scoliosis

By Product:

Cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis (CTLSO)

Thoracolumbosacral orthosis(TLSO)

Lumbosacral orthosis (LSO)

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals & clinics

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

