Renewable Chemicals Market to Generate Significant Revenue by 2029 with Top Growth Companies: Corbion N.V, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Myriant Corporation, Genomatica, Metabolix Inc.

The upscaling demand for renewable chemicals across different end-users, such as; food processing, transportation, pharmaceuticals, construction, and textiles sectors, due to rapid industrialization can support the expansion of the market. The depletion of fossil fuels and the increase in greenhouse gas emissions are creating the need for renewable chemicals to curb carbon footprint. Also, the growing preference for biomaterials and rising concerns about sustainability, along with the aforementioned factors can contribute to the expansion of the renewable chemicals market in the years to come. Moreover, the availability of low-cost feedstock, eco-friendly products, and on-going technical advances can propel the market shortly.

The Renewable Chemicals market research report fabricated by Market Research Inc. is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

List of Key Players in This Market:

  • Corbion N.V
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Myriant Corporation
  • Genomatica
  • Metabolix Inc.
  • BASF
  • Braskem
  • BioMCN
  • NatureWorks LLC
  • DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
  • Cobalt Technologies and BioAmber

Renewable Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

  • Bio Polymer
  • Alcohols
  • Ketones
  • Organic Acids
  • Others

Market Segment by Application:

  • Food Processing
  • Housing
  • Textiles
  • Environment
  • Transportation
  • Hygiene
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Other

Market Segment by Region:

  • North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Renewable Chemicals Market Report Also Covers:

  • The report provides actionable information about the production capacity, estimated growth, and revenue of the regional market that has accumulated over the forecast period.
  • The report provides key information related to market dynamics such as product price patterns, total revenue generated, and expected growth rate.
  • The report highlights the spectrum of competition in the Renewable Chemicals market and focuses on the company profiles of the major competitors in the market.
  • The report highlights the product portfolios along with the respective specifications and uses of those products by each market participant.
  • In addition, the production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models and sales shares of these market participants were discussed.

