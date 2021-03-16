Pulse Ingredients Market 2021 Top Key Players are Roquette Frères, Emsland Group, ADM, AGT Food and Ingredients, Anchor Ingredients and Forecast to 2027

Global Pulse Ingredients Market is valued at approximately USD 18.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Rising trend of gluten-free and vegan diet are the key trends of the market. The key drivers for the pulse ingredients market are increasing consumption of bread, expansion of the food & beverage industry, rising demand for snack foods and extruded food products and growing health concern among consumers. Pulse is one of the significant sources of protein. It is one of the protein desired source in the vegetarian diet thus food manufacturers are highly adopting pulse in a variety of food products such as nutritional bars, bakery products, breakfast cereals, meat substitute and others. Further, government of different nations are supporting the adoption of vegan diet. For instance, as per food revolution organization, new guidelines released by the China government encourages the people to reduce consumption of non-vegan diet by 50%. This is expected to drive the adoption of vegan diet hence supplementing the adoption of pulse ingredients. Furthermore, growing consumer preference towards vegan diet and popularity of protein rich food products is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the pulse ingredients market across the globe. However, stringent international quality standards and regulation act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the pulse ingredients market is segmented into function, type source and application. On the basis of function segment, the market is sub-segmented into Gelation, Emulsification, , Water-Holding, Texturization, Film Forming, Adhesion and Blending. The type segment is classified into Pulse Fibers & Grits, , Pulse Proteins, Pulse Starches, and Pulse Flours of which pulse flour segment dominates the market owing to its high usage in food industry for production of high nutritious food products. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into Peas, Chickpeas, Beans, and Lentils. The chickpeas segment expected to dominate the end use segment owing to its health benefits such as minimizing heart attack and stabilizing blood sugar level. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into food & beverages, feed and other applications. Food & Beverage segment is expected to dominate the application segment owing to growing demand for healthy food products among consumers.
The regional analysis of pulse ingredients market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in pulse ingredients market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to rising disposable income, growing demand for high protein content coupled with expansion of the food and beverage industry in the region.
The leading market players include-
- Roquette Frères
- Emsland Group
- ADM
- The Scoular Company
- AGT Food and Ingredients
- Anchor Ingredients
- Batory Foods
- Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse
- Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.
- Cosucra Groupe Warconing Sa
- Vestkorn Milling as
- Dakota Dry Bean
- Puris Foods
- Axiom Foods
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Function:
Emulsification
Texturization
Gelation
Water-Holding
Adhesion
Film Forming
Blending
By Type
Pulse Flours
Pulse Starches
Pulse Proteins
Pulse Fibers & Grits
By Source
Peas
Beans
Chickpeas
Lentils
By Application
Food & Beverages
Feed
Other Applications
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ROAPAC
LAMEA
Brazil
Mexico
ROW
Middle East & Africa
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Pulse ingredients Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
