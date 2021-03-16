Protein Sequencing Market Size, Growth, Overview with Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2021-2029 | By Top Leading Players – Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS

Protein sequencing provides information regarding the amino acids that make up a protein. While performing the sequencing process, amino acids are sequentially removed from the N-terminal end of the protein strand and identified in the order they occur in the protein. Protein sequencing finds its wide applications in the field of genetic engineering and biotherapeutics. There are two main technologies available for protein sequencing namely Edman degradation and mass spectrometry. Edman degradation is considered the gold standard for protein sequencing. The major factors contributing to the growth of the protein sequencing market include a surge in focus on biotherapeutics development biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in various developing and developed regions.

The Protein Sequencing Market report focuses on the value models, item deals, income accumulated just as the net revenues. This report studies the Protein Sequencing Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types, and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in the global market and splits the Protein Sequencing Industry by product type and applications/end industries.

The global protein sequencing market size was valued at $ +5,399.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $ +9,926.7 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of +7.8% from 2021 to 2029.

List of Key Players in This Market:

Bioinformatics Solutions Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Proteome Factory

Rapid Novor Inc.

Selvita

SGS

Shimadzu Corporation

Protein Sequencing Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

Edman Degradation

Mass Spectrometry

Market Segment by Application:

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Market Segment by Region:

North America ( United States)

Europe ( Germany, France, UK)

Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India)

Latin America ( Brazil)

The Middle East & Africa

Protein Sequencing Market Report Also Covers:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market.

