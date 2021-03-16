Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight Market Research | Types, Trends, Key Companies, Latest collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition, Development, Stages Analysis and Industry Drivers & Barriers Overview Report 2021

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Primary Open Angle Glaucoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Geography Covered

– Global coverage

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Understanding

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma: Overview

Primary open-angle glaucoma is a syndrome of optic nerve damage associated with an open anterior chamber angle and an elevated or sometimes average intraocular pressure (IOP). The most common symptom is the visual field loss. Diagnosis of Primary Open Angle Glaucoma is usually done by ophthalmoscopy, gonioscopy, visual field examination, and measurement of central corneal thickness and IOP. Treatment options includes topical drugs and often requires laser or incisional surgery to increase aqueous drainage.

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight 2021 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Primary Open Angle Glaucoma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Primary Open Angle Glaucoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Primary Open Angle Glaucoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Request a sample of Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/46696

Report Highlights

– The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Primary Open Angle Glaucoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Primary Open Angle Glaucoma.

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Primary Open Angle Glaucoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Emerging Drugs

– PRO-122: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.

PRO-122 a novel Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists being developed as an ophthalmic solution and is being studied in phase III for the development of primary open glaucoma by Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.

– DE-126: Santen Pharmaceuticals

DE-126 is a prostaglandin eye drop drug product with a novel, mode of action that is both FP and EP3 receptors dual agonist. DE-126 is expected to show a superior intraocular pressure lowering effect compared to tafluprost, an FP receptor agonist. Santen Pharmaceutical initiated the enrolment in a phase II trial for Open angle glaucoma and Ocular hypertension in USA.

Further product details are provided in the report…..

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Primary Open Angle Glaucoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

– Major Players in Primary Open Angle Glaucoma

There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Primary Open Angle Glaucoma. The companies which have their Primary Open Angle Glaucoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.

– Phases

The report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

– Late stage products (Phase III)

– Mid-stage products (Phase II)

– Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

– Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

– Discontinued & Inactive candidates

– Route of Administration

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

– Oral

– Subcutaneous

– Intravenous

– Intramuscular

– Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

– Bispecific Antibody

– Peptides

– Small molecule

– Gene therapy

– Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Browse the Full Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/primary-open-angle-glaucoma-pipeline-insight-2021/2/46696

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Primary Open Angle Glaucoma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Primary Open Angle Glaucoma drugs.

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Report Insights

– Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Analysis

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Unmet Needs

– Impact of Drugs

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Report Assessment

– Pipeline Product Profiles

– Therapeutic Assessment

– Pipeline Assessment

– Inactive drugs assessment

– Unmet Needs

Buy the Full Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight Market Research Report @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/46696/Single_User

About Us:

We, at MART RESEARCH value your time the most as we believe that time saved is directly proportional to profits earned. Before launching ourselves into this service, we did an extensive survey to understand the challenges clients face while gaining access to authentic data reports. The need of the hour was a common platform which could showcase published reports across a wide range of sectors. To overcome this limitation, we setup a repository which is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your report requirements. It is user friendly, easy to browse, search and acquire reports which would fulfill your generalized as well as customized business needs.



Contact Us:

Mart Research

5708 Copper Creek Court Charlotte North Carolina 28227, USA

+1-857-300-1122

[email protected]

