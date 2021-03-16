Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Pipeline Insight Market Research | Types, Trends, Key Companies, Latest Collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition, Development, Stages Analysis and Industry Drivers & Barriers Overview Report 2021

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis Pipeline Insight 2021 report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Primary Biliary Cirrhosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) is a chronic cholestasis liver disease predominantly affecting middle-aged women. It is hypothesized that PBC begins with loss of immune self-tolerance, leading to damage of the biliary epithelial cells of small bile ducts. Ongoing immunologic events perpetuate the biliary epithelial cell destruction via direct cytotoxicity or lymphokine-mediated cell damage, leading to disease progression. PBC is most commonly diagnosed after the age of 40 years. Of patients with PBC, 90% are women

– Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics

Seladelpar (MBX-8025) is a potent, selective, orally active peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor ? (PPAR) agonist in development for the treatment of patients with the autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar is uniquely suited as a potential treatment for inflammatory liver diseases. In the liver, PPAR? is expressed in multiple cell types including: hepatocytes, cholangiocytes, Kupffer cells and stellate cells. Preclinical and clinical data support its effect on regulating genes involved in bile acids synthesis, inflammation, fibrosis and lipid metabolism, storage and transport. The drug is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis.

– Maralixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Maralixibat is an orally administered investigational drug being evaluated in several rare cholestatic liver diseases for both pediatric and adult populations. Maralixibat inhibits the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT), thereby preventing bile acids from accumulating in the liver. The drug is currently in phase 2 of clinical trials for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cirrhosis.

