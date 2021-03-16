Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | CEVA Logistics, Dartom, DHL Supply Chain, DSV Group, ID Logistics

The Poland Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

CEVA Logistics, Dartom, DHL Supply Chain, DSV Group, Ekol – Logistics 4.0, Erontrans Logistics Services, Feige Logistics, Geis Global Logistics, Geodis, Hellman Worldwide Logistics, ID Logistics, Kerry Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Raben, Yusen Logistics and others.

Key Market Trends

Boom in the Warehousing Sector

The warehouse and logistics market in Poland is driven by the demographic shift and the growth of e-commerce space in the country. The increase is evidenced by the growth in the parcel numbers. According to an analysis by DHL, e-commerce shipments account for around 50-55% of the total shipments. The estimates for 2021 reflect the number of parcels in Poland reaching over 500 million per year.

The small players in the e-commerce warehousing sector often prefer to share warehouse space with other smaller players. In 2021, large logistics parks are expected to be established with such growing e-commerce companies, offering more flexible terms like co-warehousing facilities.

The warehousing space requirement of the online stores is about three times more than the traditional retail chains. With the Polish e-retail market growing 20% annually, the growth in space is also positively expected to cross 18 million square meters in the country. The industry is also focusing on creating warehousing hubs catering trade with the Central and Eastern European Region.

Increasing Demand for Cold Chain Supply in the Country



Poland produces more than 15 million tons of milk, 6 million tons of vegetables, 4 million tons of fruits, 2.3 million tons of poultry, 2 million tons of pork, 0.5 million tons of frozen vegetables and 0.5 million tons of fish & seafood. Exports and imports of the food items impose heavy demands on the chilled transporters. Perishable food items, in the case of fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and dairy products need controlled humidity throughout their transportation and warehousing. The development of the polish cold chain market is vital for the support and growth in trade of these products in the domestic as well as the international market.

Along with this a number of trends like changing lifestyle, health consciousness and growth in the organic food sector are also pushing the demand for the cold chain logistics and warehouse in the country.

