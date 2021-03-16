Packaging Automation Market Disclosing Latest Advancements and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Global Packaging Automation Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The packaging automation market was valued at USD 57.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 109.49 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355581/packaging-automation-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=68

Key Players:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Coesia S.p.A., Krones Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, I.M.A Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A, MULTIVAC Group, ABB Ltd, Ishida Co. Limited, Sidel S.A., 8.1.11 Marchesini Group S.p.A_ and others.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical Industry to Show Significant Growth

– The pharmaceutical industry is now investing more toward the packaging automation solutions to improve production efficiency. According to the Evolution of Automation, produced by PMMI, less than 50% of the pharmaceutical and medical device companies have inline integration. Hence, there is a huge opportunity for packaging automation vendors in the pharmaceutical industry.

– A recent study by FDANews stated that around 80% of the deviations observed could be attributed to human error. Also, in the United States, 90% of the prescriptions have generic drugs, but only generates 28% of the revenue of the pharmaceutical revenue, resulting in an increasing demand for small batch production. With the packaging automation, consistent quality, even for small batch production, can be achieved.

– The adoption of industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical industry has shown significant growth. Its ability for continuous process control for all the operations, including packaging, provides analytical insights and helps in drawing quicker decisions where attention is needed and reduces human interventions.

– Further, with the decreasing cost of robotics systems such as parallel robots, arms robots, the pharmaceutical companies are starting to accept the fiscal advantages of robotics components over the obsolete equipment as they offer automation with sustainability and flexibility.

– According to the Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association report in 2018, the filling and FFS type of pharmaceutical packaging machinery together covered more than 65% share.

North America to Hold a Major Market Share



– Due to the high penetration of packaging machinery in the region, North America accounts for a significant market share. The formation of the ‘Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is an initiative undertaken by the United States to make the industry, universities, and the federal government invests in emerging technologies. This initiative has helped the country gain a competitive edge in the global economy by investing in packaging equipment used in the final line of production.

– The country also boasts of a strong export base of packaging machinery, which has contributed to its growth. Companies, like Bosch Packaging Services, have expanded their businesses by investing in various packaging sectors, such as confectionery, bakery, fresh food, frozen food, and pharmaceutical.

– Additionally, vendors in the region are leveraging sustainability to capture the market. For instance, In July 2019, Ranpak Automation announced the North American of EVO Cut’It. It is an automated packaging machine for product shipping and fulfillment companies that automatically reduces the carton size based on package content volume.

– The increasing pace of competition forces manufacturers to reduce the costs of their packaging processes, thus opting for automation.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355581/packaging-automation-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=68

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Packaging Automation market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Packaging Automation market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Packaging Automation market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Packaging Automation used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Finally, the Packaging Automation Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]