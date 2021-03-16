Outdoor Furniture Market 2021 Industry Size, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecasts to 2027

The latest research report on Outdoor Furniture Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

The outdoor Furniture Market is valued at USD 16.09 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 23.60 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.62% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Outdoor Furniture-

Furniture such as chairs, tables, settees or loungers, fit for use at outdoor in a way that will not be damaged by ant exposure to rain, sun or other outdoor elements. It is also called as garden furniture, patio furniture which are types of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. The types of outdoor furniture are frequently sold as set containing of a table, four or six chairs, and a sunshade. Eat outside the table is used for the purpose of eating a meal outdoors. The long chairs, stated as chaise longue, are also common items. Additionally, recently outdoor furniture are also used for conversation areas using items like couches.

Global Outdoor Furniture Market is segmented in product type, sales channel, end-user, material and region & country level. By product type, outdoor furniture market is segmented as chairs, tables, seating sets, dining sets, loungers & daybeds, and other. By sales channel outdoor furniture market is segmented as retail stores, direct to consumer, manufacturer stores, e-commerce stores, discount stores, rental stores, and other. By end-user, outdoor furniture market is segmented as residential, commercial, and other end-users. By material, outdoor furniture market is segmented as metal, plastic, wood, textile and other materials.

The regions covered in this Outdoor Furniture Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of outdoor furniture market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Market Report–

Some major key players for global Outdoor furniture market are Brown Jordan International, Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Kimball International, Inc., Agio International Co., Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller Inc., and HNI Corporation and others.

Market Dynamics –

With attractive designs and styles, outdoor furniture’s are getting fame and increased demand. Global outdoor furniture market is driving due to the increasing demand for outdoor/patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces. Additionally, the growing number of pubs and restaurants that have outdoor dining spaces has backed significantly to the increase in demand for patio heaters. Furthermore, the hospitality industry, patio heaters are helpful in improving the ambience of outdoor space by ensuring warm temperature zones. For instance; according to Hospitality Net org; the global hotel industry revenue was worth $457 billion US dollars in 2011 and increased by $100 billion US dollars in five years and reach at $550 billion US dollars in 2016 and it is continuously growing. Moreover, increasing initiatives taken by the government for funding more open spaces like as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax are also supplementing the market growth. Some factors such as price diversification and high cost of luxurious product may restrain the market growth.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Outdoor Furniture Market

North America is expected to dominate the global outdoor furniture market owing to the rising concept of extravagant outdoor living spaces using new materials, comfortable seating elegant lighting, outdoor renovation and environmental concerns some trend for outdoor living culture in this region. Additionally, increasing financial capability to spend on leisure & experiences is also driving the market growth. Asia pacific is accounted to be the second largest Outdoor furniture market. Due to the Rapid urbanization and growth in real estate industry has meaningfullyboosted the growth of furniture market in this region. Additionally China is the largest producer and exporter of furniture across the world, China has seen unmatched growth in last two decades.

Market Segmentation: –

By Product Type:

Chairs

Tables

Seating Sets

Dining Sets

Loungers & Daybeds

Other

By Sales Channel:

Retail Stores

Direct to Consumer

Manufacturer Stores

E-Commerce Stores

Discount Stores

Rental Stores

Other

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Other

By Material:

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

Other

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



